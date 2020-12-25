How To Watch Wonder Woman 1984 In Canada

By Kofi Outlaw

Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters in streaming on HBO Max for DC fans in the United States region - but what about fans in Canada? As it turns out, as of Christmas Day, December 25th, DC fans in Canada can also watch Wonder Woman 1984 from home, via Video On Demand rental offered at the same time as the film's global theatrical release. This was a major reversal on Warner Bros.' previous strategy to only released Wonder Woman 1984 in Canadian theaters.

The On Demand offer will cost Canadian viewers $29.99 for a 48-hour viewing window. According to Yahoo! News, a full announcement about the platforms offering Wonder Woman 1984 On Demand is still forthcoming (at the time of writing this).

However, reports coming in from social media indicate that Canadian viewers need that updated on where they can watch Wonder Woman 1984 sooner before later:

