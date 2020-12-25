How To Watch Wonder Woman 1984 In Canada
Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters in streaming on HBO Max for DC fans in the United States region - but what about fans in Canada? As it turns out, as of Christmas Day, December 25th, DC fans in Canada can also watch Wonder Woman 1984 from home, via Video On Demand rental offered at the same time as the film's global theatrical release. This was a major reversal on Warner Bros.' previous strategy to only released Wonder Woman 1984 in Canadian theaters.
The On Demand offer will cost Canadian viewers $29.99 for a 48-hour viewing window. According to Yahoo! News, a full announcement about the platforms offering Wonder Woman 1984 On Demand is still forthcoming (at the time of writing this).
However, reports coming in from social media indicate that Canadian viewers need that updated on where they can watch Wonder Woman 1984 sooner before later:
how can we watch wonder woman 1984 in canada? (in a legal way)— leandro calado (@caladoleo) December 25, 2020
For all those worrying about the future of the movie industry: $how your support and watch the film legally!
HBO Canada doesn't have Wonder Woman 1984, nor does Crave's HBO Canada add-on
HBO Canada is operated by Bell Canada, which license's HBO's brand + most of its content
WW84 is in theaters + iTunes/Prime Video/Cineplex/Cable VOD for $30
Please don't pirate— Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) December 25, 2020
This is probably the most pertinent information Canadians need about watching Wonder Woman 1984.
For those wondering, Wonder Woman 1984 IS on the Apple store in Canada, but you seemingly have to actively search for it (and not just Wonder Woman, the whole title). It doesn't seem to be featured on the front page at all from my look at it.— Daniel Kaszor (@dkaszor) December 25, 2020
For those looking for #WonderWoman1984 in Canada just search for it in iTunes and it should show up. 29.99 for rental. Looking forward to watching it soon.— Ky Duffield (@KyDuffield) December 25, 2020
If you're looking for information on how to watch Wonder Woman 1984 from Canada, through the Apple store - this is for you.
To my friends in Ontario currently experiencing lockdown and if you're feeling down about not being able to see #WonderWoman1984 in a theatre to support or watch it on HBOMax? It's on Amazon Prime for early access $29.99 in Canada. Expensive yes, but for Wonder Woman? I'll do it.— Tam 🎞 (@tamolition) December 25, 2020
Amazon is delivering an Amazon to fans for Christmas. Makes sense.
Wonder Woman 1984 rental in Canada is $30. I guess I’m waiting.— Kyle Unger (@ungerkyle) December 25, 2020
Some Canadian viewers aren't willing to drop $30 on Wonder Woman 1984.
@PedroPascal1 is charming as as hell in #WonderWoman1984. And @GalGadot is amazing as usual. Now, to see how many times I can watch it in 2 days before the rental expires #Canada— Matt Mageau (@soda_the_saxman) December 25, 2020
Of course, if you spend 48 hours doing nothing but watching Wonder Woman 1984, it'll be more than worth the $30! You have to invest the time!
I can get Wonder Woman 1984 to stream in Canada from @AppleTV and I’m so happy in literally crying. pic.twitter.com/tqMaCU865D— Karinovid19ingle Belle 🎄🤶🏻 (@yourOncologyRN) December 25, 2020
Canadian DC Fans are feeling like a Christmas miracle happened today. Enjoy!