New Hubie Halloween Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Who's ready to get spooky this October?? Netflix sure is, releasing a few different titles themed around monsters, ghouls, horror, and Halloween. Perhaps the most talked-about original of the month amongst Netflix users is Hubie Halloween, the new movie from Adam Sandler. A few weeks after debuting the first trailer for Hubie Halloween, Netflix has released yet another teaser trailer on the eve of October. You can take a look in the video above.

Hubie Halloween features another leading performance from Adam Sandler, who has become a major staple for Netflix after signing a first-look film deal a couple of years ago. Even Sandler's older movies become huge success stories when they get added to Netflix's roster. It's entirely likely that Hubie Halloween will follow in the footsteps of Murder Mystery and become one of the most popular originals on Netflix.

In addition to Sandler, Hubie Halloween stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

A lot of those names are very familiar to fans of Sandler's career. James, Meadows, Buscemi, and Schneider have often appeared alongside Sandler in his films. It's also exciting for fans to see Sandler and Bowen working together again, having starred opposite one another and the beloved comedy Happy Gilmore.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill with a script that Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy. Sandler also produced the film alongside Kevin Grady and Allen Covert.

Here's the official synopsis for Hubie Halloween:

"Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them."

Hubie Halloween arrives on Netflix on October 7th.