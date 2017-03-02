Hugh Jackman Celebrates ‘The Greatest Showman’ Matching Sgt. Pepper's Number One Run

It's a big day for Hugh Jackman! While many of us know him best as Wolverine, the actor's musical talents are a huge part of his career. His latest musical film, The Greatest Showman, has been an unstoppable force on the music charts.

According to Official Charts, the film's soundtrack has now tied with The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, an incredibly impressive feat when you think about how The Beatles are widely considered history's greatest musical group.

"Speechless!!!," Jackman tweeted. The actor tagged some of his co-stars in the post, including Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Keala Settle. He also included the songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, otherwise known as Pasek and Paul, who wrote the acclaimed songs.

The Greatest Showman's new feat comes after it reached its 28th week at Number One on the Official Albums Chart. Between 1967 and 1968, the beloved Beatles album managed 27 weeks at Number One, but earned a bonus 28th week in 2017 when a celebratory 50th anniversary album was released.

Last year, The Greatest Showman won a Golden Globe for the film's song "This is Me," and also received an Academy Award nomination. The Oscar ultimately went to "Remember Me" from the Coco soundtrack by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

If you love the musical talents of Jackman, you're in luck, because the actor announced late last year that he'd be going on tour in 2019. While it's unclear which songs will be on Jackman's set list, Variety reported that many will come from the musicals of his past. That means you can expect songs from shows such as Oklahoma!, Les Misérables, The Boy From Oz, and (obviously) The Greatest Showman.

While many of us are happy to see Jackman diving into his musical roots, we're all still holding out hope that he'll decide to return to his iconic Wolverine role. While he's stated that Logan was the end of his run, many are pushing for a crossover with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, especially Reynolds himself.

In fact, the two have an ongoing faux feud about the potential crossover, which bled into the recent Grammy nominees. Both The Greatest Showman and Deadpool 2 are up for the coveted music award. Deadpool 2 was nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack putting it in direct competition with Jackman's film. Much to Reynolds' (fake) dismay, The Greatest Showman is also up for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "This Is Me."

The Greatest Showman is currently available for home-viewing.