Hugh Jackman Officially Addresses His Role in New Adaptation of a 143-Year-Old Classic With Exciting Update

Ridley Scott may be 88 years old, but the legendary director is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. This summer sees the release of his post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama The Dog Stars, and he’s already starting to piece together his next project. Always one to aim high, Scott is in the process of developing a new adaptation of the classic adventure story Treasure Island, which will star Hugh Jackman as the pirate Long John Silver. Recently, Jackman has seemingly displayed an interest in portraying fresh takes on iconic literary figures, as he plays Robin Hood in The Death of Robin Hood. According to the actor, this is just a coincidence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with Discussing Film, Jackman explained what drew him to Treasure Island, saying he hasn’t purposely been seeking films based on classic books. “No, not particularly. It’s not something I look for,” he said. “I really read the script and if I respond to my gut … I’ve never read Treasure Island. I’ve never seen Treasure Island. So I’ve heard of Long John Silver, but I had no idea. It is a slight reimagining I’m told, but I just read this script. It was sent to me by Ridley Scott, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m really interested in that.’ Jack Thorne wrote this amazing script, so fingers crossed we get it up and we get going. I’m in. Let’s see if someone will make it.”

Will Ridley Scott’s Treasure Island Happen?

The final bit of Jackman’s comment is arguably the most interesting. Though this adaptation of Treasure Island has high-profile talent attached on both sides of the camera, it doesn’t have a studio to call home yet. 20th Century Studios, which has a long history with Scott (including The Dog Stars this year) passed on the project to avoid conflict with future Pirates of the Caribbean installments that are being developed at Disney. This means Treasure Island is hitting the open market, and it remains to be seen who will pick it up … or even if it will be picked up.

It’s important to keep in mind that a film being announced in the trades is not a guarantee that it will definitely happen or that it’s close to happening. Based on the information available, Treasure Island is still early in the development process, and there are still some hurdles to clear, including the production budget. Scott has always been one to paint on a large canvas, and his films are rarely inexpensive to produce, so the filmmakers and studios will have to iron out the details about the money. That can always hit a snag; Denzel Washington’s historical epic Hannibal was recently put on hold over budgetary concerns.

A veteran like Jackman is smart to not count his chickens before they hatch, but the safe money would still be on Treasure Island getting the green light from someone. On paper, a swashbuckling adventure tentpole from Ridley Scott that stars Hugh Jackman as one of the most famous literary characters in history sounds like too good a prospect to pass up, especially since both Scott and Jackman are names that carry a great deal of pedigree. Jack Thorne’s script could perhaps be the pitch’s strongest asset. If the screenplay is as great as Jackman says, then a studio will likely jump at the opportunity to make Treasure Island. This is a story that has been adapted numerous times, but a “slight reimagining” could make this version stand out as a fresh and exciting iteration. It’ll be interesting to see how Scott’s Treasure Island puts a new spin on the classic tale.

It’s been said that “every major studio” will be “in the mix” for Treasure Island, so this could become an extensive and heated bidding war. Hopefully it doesn’t take too long for that situation to be settled, and then Scott and Co. can take the next steps forward. With a completed (and seemingly excellent) script plus an Oscar-nominated leading man attached, Treasure Island seems like something that could be fast tracked. If Jackman’s already been cast, Scott could be looking to roll cameras sooner than later.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!