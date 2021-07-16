Everything Leaving Hulu in August 2021

✖

August is just around the corner, which means that streaming services like Hulu are preparing for a pretty major roster overhaul. This happens each and every month, as new streaming contracts kick in and old contracts expire. While there are a lot of new movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in August, there are also quite a few set to leave the service as well.

Beetlejuice and The Blair Witch Project are two of the biggest titles leaving in August, but they're far from the only exits. Many films in the Dragonheart and Resident Evil series are also set to leave over the next few weeks.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:

August 14

Life Like (2019)

The Shape of Water (2017)

August 24

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

How Green Was My Valley (1941)

The November Man (2014)

August 30

The Chaser (2008)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Like Father, Like Son (2013)

Nobody Knows (2004)

The One I Love (2014)

Still Walking (2008)

August 31

10 to Midnight (1983)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

Across The Universe (2007)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Arachnophobia (1990)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

The A-Team (2010)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan's Claw (1970)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Christina's House (2001)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Conviction (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

Date Night (2010)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer'S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire (2017)

Driven (2001)

Fish Don't Blink (2002)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Hancock (2008)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry V (1989)

The Hustler (1961)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don't Touch Me! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Mad Max (1980)

The Mask (1994)

Miami Blues (1990)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

The Outsider (1980)

Phat Girlz (2006)

Predators (2009)

Primary Colors (1998)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Richie Rich (1994)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Rudy (1993)

Scrooged (1988)

The Sitter (2011)

The Skull (1965)

Shine a Light (2008)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Still Waiting (2009)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Vanity Fair (2004)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Waiting... (2005)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Witless Protection (2008)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leave the service in August? Let us know in the comments!