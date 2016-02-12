Every Movie Leaving Hulu in May 2022

✖

The month of May will see plenty of new movies and TV shows make their way to Hulu's streaming lineup. Unfortunately, there are also quite a few titles set to exit the service in May as well. This week, Hulu unveiled the full list of movies scheduled to leave over the next several weeks, and some of the exiting titles are incredibly popular. Some big losses are on the way for subscribers.

Perhaps the biggest upcoming losses for Hulu will occur in the middle of the month. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are slated to leave Hulu on May 16th, which is surprising given Disney's ownership of both the franchise and the streaming service. There's no word yet as to where the films could be heading next.

There's also a puzzling situation involving Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2, films that were huge hits on Netflix a couple of months ago. Both movies are making their way to Hulu at the beginning of May, only to leave at the end of the same month.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:

Leaving 5/6

BEACH RATS (2017)

Leaving 5/8

THE NICE GUYS (2016)

Leaving 5/11

MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (2017)

Leaving 5/14

DEADPOOL 2 (2018)

DEADPOOL (2016)

Leaving 5/17

MCQUEEN (2018)

Leaving 5/20

LIFE AFTER BASKETBALL (2019)

Leaving 5/21

THE SECOND BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL (2015)

Leaving 5/30

THE MEDDLER (2015)

Leaving 5/31

A BEAUTIFUL PLANET (2016)

ABOVE & BEYOND (2014)

ANOTHER EARTH (2011)

AS GOOD AS IT GETS (1997)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEAUTIFUL CREATURES (2013)

CAN'T BUY ME LOVE (1987)

CASPER (1995)

CHARLIE WILSON'S WAR (2007)

CRANK (2006)

DANGEROUS BEAUTY (1998)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DIGGING FOR FIRE (2015)

DOLPHIN TALE 2 (2014)

THE EDGE (1997)

EVAN ALMIGHTY (2007)

FRED CLAUS (2007)

FRIGHT NIGHT (1985)

GIGLI (2003)

GUARDING TESS (1994)

GUESS WHO (2005)

HANNA (2011)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLE AND HEAT (2004)

IMAGINARIUM OF DOCTOR PARNASSUS (2009)

THE INSIDER (1999)

JOHN CARPENTER'S GHOSTS OF MARS (2001)

JUNO (2007)

JUST EAT IT: A FOOD WASTE STORY (2014)

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL (1997)

LAND OF THE DEAD (2005)

MEET ME IN MONTENEGRO (2014)

THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR (2008)

MY SUPER EX-GIRLFRIEND (2006)

PANDAS (2018)

PEOPLE LIKE US (2012)

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY (2007)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

PREDATORS (2010)

PREMIUM RUSH (2012)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SPACED INVADERS (1990)

STARSHIP TROOPERS (1997)

STILL ALICE (2014)

STRIKING DISTANCE (1993)

TRAPPED (2002)

TREADING WATER (2013)

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER: THE RETURN (1999)

THE UPSIDE (2017)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)

Are you disappointed to see any of these movies leaving Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!