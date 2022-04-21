Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2022
April is more than halfway over and May is just a couple of weeks away. A new month always means new movies and TV shows coming to most major streaming services, and Hulu is no exception. This week, the Disney-owned service released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its roster throughout the month of May and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
As with most months, the first day of May will be the biggest for Hulu in terms of sheer quantity. Dozens upon dozens of films are being added to the streamer's roster on May 1st, including Despicable Me, Resident Evil, Stuart Little, Dazed and Confused, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Billy Madison, Hot Fuzz, Funny People, Pretty Woman, Once Upon a Time in America, and Taken.
Later on, towards the end of the month, Hulu has some major new titles making their way to the service. Shoresy, a spinoff of acclaimed comedy series Letterkenny, is arriving on May 27th. A few days earlier, on May 20th, Hulu is adding the original film The Valet and recent theatrical release American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story. The month will end with the arrival of Gamestop: Rise of the Players on May 31st.
You can check out the full lineup of Hulu's May arrivals below!
May 1
A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)
A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)
THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)
AFTER EVERYTHING (2018)
THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)
THE A-TEAM (2010)
THE BIG YEAR (2010)
BILLY MADISON (1995)
THE BOUNTY HUNTER (2010)
THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)
BUSCO NOVIO PARA MI MUJER (2016)
CYRUS (2010)
DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)
DESPICABLE ME (2010)
DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)
DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)
DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)
DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)
DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR? (2000)
EASY A (2010)
EQUITY (2016)
ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA (2020)
FEVER PITCH (2005)
FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)
FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)
FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)
GONE (2012)
GRANDMA (2015)
HOT FUZZ (2007)
HOW I LIVE NOW (2013)
THE KARATE KID (2010)
THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)
MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)
ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)
MO' MONEY (1992)
NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)
NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)
ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)
ONG BAK (2003)
ONG BAK 2 (2008)
ONG BAK 3 (2010)
OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)
PERSON TO PERSON (2017)
PLEASANTVILLE (1998)
THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)
PRETTY WOMAN (1990)
THE PROGRAM (1993)
RESIDENT EVIL (2002)
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)
ROCK OF AGES (2012)
SAVING FACE (2004)
SAVING PRIVATE PEREZ (2011)
SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)
STILL ALICE (2014)
STUART LITTLE (1999)
STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)
STUART LITTLE 3: CALL OF THE WILD (2006)
SUPERHERO MOVIE (2008)
TAKE THIS WALTZ (2011)
TAKEN (2009)
THE VOW (2012)
WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)
WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD (2014)
WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)
THE WOLFMAN (2010)
THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)
May 4
The Chase: Season 3 Premiere
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere
Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13
May 15
Conversations with Friends: Complete Limited Series
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E
THE BRASS TEAPOT (2012)
ENRON: THE SMARTEST GUYS IN THE ROOM (2005)
THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US (2017)
ONE LAST THING (2005)
May 26
LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION (2022)
The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere
Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere
A TASTE OF HUNGER (2021)
May 29
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
INTRIGO: DEATH OF AN AUTHOR (2018)