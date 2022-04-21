Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2022

By Charlie Ridgely

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

April is more than halfway over and May is just a couple of weeks away. A new month always means new movies and TV shows coming to most major streaming services, and Hulu is no exception. This week, the Disney-owned service released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its roster throughout the month of May and there is quite a lot to look forward to.

As with most months, the first day of May will be the biggest for Hulu in terms of sheer quantity. Dozens upon dozens of films are being added to the streamer's roster on May 1st, including Despicable Me, Resident Evil, Stuart Little, Dazed and Confused, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Billy Madison, Hot Fuzz, Funny People, Pretty Woman, Once Upon a Time in America, and Taken.

Try Out a Hulu Subscription

Later on, towards the end of the month, Hulu has some major new titles making their way to the service. Shoresy, a spinoff of acclaimed comedy series Letterkenny, is arriving on May 27th. A few days earlier, on May 20th, Hulu is adding the original film The Valet and recent theatrical release American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story. The month will end with the arrival of Gamestop: Rise of the Players on May 31st.

You can check out the full lineup of Hulu's May arrivals below!

May 1

A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)
A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)
THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)
AFTER EVERYTHING (2018)
THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)
THE A-TEAM (2010)
THE BIG YEAR (2010)
BILLY MADISON (1995)
THE BOUNTY HUNTER (2010)
THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)
BUSCO NOVIO PARA MI MUJER (2016)
CYRUS (2010)
DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)
DESPICABLE ME (2010)
DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)
DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)
DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)
DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)
DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR? (2000)
EASY A (2010)
EQUITY (2016)
ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA (2020)
FEVER PITCH (2005)
FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)
FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)
FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)
GONE (2012)
GRANDMA (2015)
HOT FUZZ (2007)
HOW I LIVE NOW (2013)
THE KARATE KID (2010)
THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)
MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)
ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)
MO' MONEY (1992)
NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)
NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)
ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)
ONG BAK (2003)
ONG BAK 2 (2008)
ONG BAK 3 (2010)
OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)
PERSON TO PERSON (2017)
PLEASANTVILLE (1998)
THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)
PRETTY WOMAN (1990)
THE PROGRAM (1993)
RESIDENT EVIL (2002)
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)
ROCK OF AGES (2012)
SAVING FACE (2004)
SAVING PRIVATE PEREZ (2011)
SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)
STILL ALICE (2014)
STUART LITTLE (1999)
STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)
STUART LITTLE 3: CALL OF THE WILD (2006)
SUPERHERO MOVIE (2008)
TAKE THIS WALTZ (2011)
TAKEN (2009)
THE VOW (2012)
WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)
WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD (2014)
WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)
THE WOLFMAN (2010)
THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)

prevnext

May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere
Daytime Divas: Complete Series

prevnext

May 4

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere
Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13

prevnext

May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2
LAST SURVIVORS (2022)

prevnext

May 6

HATCHING (2022)

prevnext

May 9

Candy: Limited Series Premiere

prevnext

May 10

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere

prevnext

May 12

ITALIAN STUDIES (2021)

prevnext

May 15

Conversations with Friends: Complete Limited Series
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E
THE BRASS TEAPOT (2012)
ENRON: THE SMARTEST GUYS IN THE ROOM (2005)
THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US (2017)
ONE LAST THING (2005)

prevnext

May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6

prevnext

May 17

SUNDOWN (2021)

prevnext

May 18

Demons: Complete Series
Helix: Complete Series

prevnext

May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere

prevnext

May 20

THE VALET (2022)
AMERICAN UNDERDOG: THE KURT WARNER STORY (2021)

prevnext

May 23

227: Complete Series
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED)

prevnext

May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere
Don't Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere

prevnext

May 26

LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION (2022)
The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere
Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere
A TASTE OF HUNGER (2021)

prevnext

May 27

Shoresy: Series Premiere

prevnext

May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
INTRIGO: DEATH OF AN AUTHOR (2018)

prevnext
0comments

May 31

Pistol: Complete Limited Series
GAMESTOP: RISE OF THE PLAYERS (2022)

prev
Start the Conversation

of