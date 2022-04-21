Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2022

April is more than halfway over and May is just a couple of weeks away. A new month always means new movies and TV shows coming to most major streaming services, and Hulu is no exception. This week, the Disney-owned service released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its roster throughout the month of May and there is quite a lot to look forward to.

As with most months, the first day of May will be the biggest for Hulu in terms of sheer quantity. Dozens upon dozens of films are being added to the streamer's roster on May 1st, including Despicable Me, Resident Evil, Stuart Little, Dazed and Confused, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Billy Madison, Hot Fuzz, Funny People, Pretty Woman, Once Upon a Time in America, and Taken.

Later on, towards the end of the month, Hulu has some major new titles making their way to the service. Shoresy, a spinoff of acclaimed comedy series Letterkenny, is arriving on May 27th. A few days earlier, on May 20th, Hulu is adding the original film The Valet and recent theatrical release American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story. The month will end with the arrival of Gamestop: Rise of the Players on May 31st.

You can check out the full lineup of Hulu's May arrivals below!