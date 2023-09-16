Surprising DC Movie is the #1 Film on Hulu

After a lukewarm box office haul at the onset of the global pandemic, Birds of Prey has gotten a new lease on life thanks to the world of digital streaming. As of Saturday, the Cathy Yan film has become the top film on Hulu, besting out the likes of Theater Camp and Pirates of the Carribean: Curse of the Black Pearl to sit atop the chart.

Though it's the top film available to view on the service, it's still second in the overall charts only behind Hulu's wildly popular Only Murders in the Building series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Will Birds of Prey be getting a sequel?

Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have launched DC Studios and taken over all things DC film and television, it's unlikely the film will get a direct sequel. Gunn himself, however, has confirmed certain actors will return in the new DC Universe.

"If you look at the MCU, there are very few traditional superheroes," Gunn previously said of the DCU's approach. "There was never a guy with a secret identity until Spider-Man in the MCU. Their Cap was turned into a soldier even though he wears a mask. Iron Man outed himself at the end of the first Iron Man because they don't want to deal with the whole secret identity stuff. But there is a bit more of a fantasy element to DCU, because there are these larger-than-life superheroes and for me, there's Superman and Clark Kent. They're two different characters, and you have to find a way to deal with them that's as grounded as possible within this world of DC. One of the things that I love about DC, that excites me about DC, is that in a way it's another alternate history. It is Gotham City and Metropolis and Star City and Bludhaven, and all these different places in this other reality, and it makes it a little bit like Westeros in some ways. I love it in that way. I love that we get to create true worldbuilding in DC, it isn't just 'we're throwing some superheroes on Earth.' I think right now, that's one of the key differences."

Birds of Prey is also streaming on Max in addition to Hulu. The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

