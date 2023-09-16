DC to Reprint Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. Ahead of Creature Commandos Debut

Before Creature Commandos makes its premiere on Max, kicking off a new era of the DC Universe, one of its character's solo series is headed back into print. On Friday, DC unveiled their December 2023 and early January 2024 solicitations, which reveal that the first volume of Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. will be reprinted in 2024. Creature Commandos Present: Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. Book One will be available on February 6, 2024. It will collect the first seven issues of the Agent of S.H.A.D.E. series, as well as the original run of Seven Soldiers: Frankenstein, both of which developed a cult following upon their New 52 debut.

CREATURE COMMANDOS PRESENT: FRANKENSTEIN, AGENT OF S.H.A.D.E. BOOK ONE

Written by GRANT MORRISON and JEFF LEMIRE

Art by DOUG MAHNKE, ALBERTO PONTICELLI, and WALDEN WONG

Cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$24.99 US | 256 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-561-1

ON SALE 2/6/24

Before James Gunn's highly anticipated Creature Commandos animated series debuts, get to know the team's resident undead, sword-swinging power hitter, Frankenstein, in this collection of stories from comics all-stars Grant Morrison, Jeff Lemire, Doug Mahnke, and Alberto Ponticelli! Book one of this two-volume collection reprints the entire Seven Soldiers: Frankenstein limited series plus Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. #1-7.

(Photo: DC)

Who Is Playing DC's Frankenstein?

Stranger Things and Black Widow star David Harbour is confirmed to be playing Frankenstein in the DCU, leading the ensemble cast of the Creature Commandos animated series — and potentially appearing in live-action beyond that.

"it's a very interesting take on Frankenstein, because one of the great things about Frankenstein is he was sort of raised to be this erudite model of a man, and he still has this weird inhuman rage and confusion within him," Harbour teased in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year. "So it was a great character to play. It's very funny. And James is just such an incredible guy. I've always wanted to work for him, and I suppose in terms of building this universe there's a lot of opportunity for these characters to be all sorts of different iterations. There might be a live thing, there might be a cartoon, there might be whatever."

Who Are DC's Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include Eric Frankenstein (Harbour), Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn). The series will also star Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn explained at the slate event. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

What do you think of DC reprinting Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. ahead of Creature Commandos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!