Everything Leaving Hulu in January 2021

We're finally in the homestretch of 2020, with just a few weeks left before this infamous year comes to a close. The arrival of 2021 should bring plenty of good news, though the streaming services out there are likely to deliver some disappointments as well, considering the end of the year means the end of current contracts. For example, when 2021 arrives, The Office will no longer be on Netflix, where it has been a streaming staple for years. All of the major streaming services are going to be losing titles in the new year, including Hulu, which has just announced the titles that will be departing when January arrives.

This week, Hulu revealed the complete list of movies leaving the service throughout the month of January, and there are some big titles set to make an exit. First and foremost, all three Lord of the Rings films are going to be leaving on January 31st. Scream 4 is leaving the service on January 7th, The Waterboy exits on January 4th, and Constantine leaves on the last day of the month.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Hulu next month:

January 3

The Waterboy (1998)

January 7

Scream 4 (2011)

January 24

Awaiting (2015)

Janis: Little Blue Girl (2015)

Le Ride (2016)

Respectable: The Mary Millington Story (2016)

Soufra (2017)

The Ghoul (2015)

The Heart of Nuba (2018)

January 29

School Dance (2014)

January 31

12 Rounds (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bad Company (2002)

Beerfest (2006)

Blow (2001)

Blue City (1986)

Breakdown (1997)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Constantine (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Love Hurts (1990)

Major League (1989)

Maverick (1994)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Next Day Air (2009)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pride (2007)

Shrink (2009)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Sydney White (2007)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Eye (2008)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Final Girls (2015)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

The Skull (1965)

W. (2008)

