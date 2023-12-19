Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2024

Hulu has a stacked lineup of movies and TV shows on the way next month.

By Charlie Ridgely

The new year is arriving in just two weeks and, while many are still looking ahead to Christmas, 2024 will be here before we know it. Streaming services like Hulu are already preparing for the new year by releasing complete lists of the movies and TV shows debuting on lineups in January 2024. On Monday, Hulu unveiled it's full January roster and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.

A couple of great Christmas movies — which are currently streaming on Disney+ — are heading to Hulu right after the holidays come and go. January 1st will see Home Alone, Home Alone 2, and The Nightmare Before Christmas make their way to Disney's other streaming service.

On January 9th, Hulu will be one of two services debuting the newest TV series from Marvel Studios. All three episodes of Echo are arriving simultaneously on both Hulu and Disney+.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's January arrivals below.

January 1st

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
After Earth
Arkansas
Astro Boy
Compliance
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Empire Records
The Eyes Of My Mother
The Fight
Flawless
Frank
The Guard
Grandma
Godzilla vs Kong
Heat
Hero
Hook
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Think I Love My Wife
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
The King Of Comedy
Little Manhattan
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Pineapple Express
Prince Avalanche
Shoplifters
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Stomp the Yard
Straight Outta Compton
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Super Troopers
War of the Worlds
X-Men: First Class
Year One
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street

January 2nd

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Godzilla: King of the Monsters

January 3rd

The Floor: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
Ishura: Series Premiere
RBG

January 4th

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
We Are Family: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
Alien Encounters: Complete Season 1
Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
Danger Below Deck

January 5th

All Fun and Games
The System

January 7th

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
Rare Objects

January 8th

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
Grimsburg: Series Premiere
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

January 9th

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
Echo: Complete Season 1
Safe Home: Complete Season 1
Beyond Utopia

January 11th

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
She Made Them Do It

January 12th

Self Reliance: Film Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
Miranda's Victim

January 15th

Heartland: Complete Season 15
The Last Circus
The Last Days On Mars
Uncharted
The Wave

January 16th

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Umma

January 17th

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere

January 18th

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 22
Hidden Murder Island
Invisible Beauty

January 19th

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
The Baker
Dangerous Waters

January 22nd

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1

January 23rd

America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere

January 24th

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
King Richard
Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

January 25th

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
Look Who is Stalking

January 26th

The Good Mother
Deliver Us
Imitation Game

January 27th

Brian Banks

January 28th

R.M.N.

January 29th

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere

January 30th

First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4

