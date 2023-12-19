Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2024
Hulu has a stacked lineup of movies and TV shows on the way next month.
The new year is arriving in just two weeks and, while many are still looking ahead to Christmas, 2024 will be here before we know it. Streaming services like Hulu are already preparing for the new year by releasing complete lists of the movies and TV shows debuting on lineups in January 2024. On Monday, Hulu unveiled it's full January roster and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.
A couple of great Christmas movies — which are currently streaming on Disney+ — are heading to Hulu right after the holidays come and go. January 1st will see Home Alone, Home Alone 2, and The Nightmare Before Christmas make their way to Disney's other streaming service.
On January 9th, Hulu will be one of two services debuting the newest TV series from Marvel Studios. All three episodes of Echo are arriving simultaneously on both Hulu and Disney+.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's January arrivals below.
January 1st
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
After Earth
Arkansas
Astro Boy
Compliance
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Empire Records
The Eyes Of My Mother
The Fight
Flawless
Frank
The Guard
Grandma
Godzilla vs Kong
Heat
Hero
Hook
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Think I Love My Wife
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
The King Of Comedy
Little Manhattan
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Pineapple Express
Prince Avalanche
Shoplifters
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Stomp the Yard
Straight Outta Compton
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Super Troopers
War of the Worlds
X-Men: First Class
Year One
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
January 2nd
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
January 3rd
The Floor: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
Ishura: Series Premiere
RBG
January 4th
Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
We Are Family: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
Alien Encounters: Complete Season 1
Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
Danger Below Deck
January 8th
The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
Grimsburg: Series Premiere
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
January 9th
Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
Echo: Complete Season 1
Safe Home: Complete Season 1
Beyond Utopia
January 11th
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
She Made Them Do It
January 12th
Self Reliance: Film Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
Miranda's Victim
January 15th
Heartland: Complete Season 15
The Last Circus
The Last Days On Mars
Uncharted
The Wave
January 16th
Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Umma
January 18th
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 22
Hidden Murder Island
Invisible Beauty
January 19th
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
The Baker
Dangerous Waters
January 23rd
America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
January 24th
Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
King Richard
Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
January 25th
Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
Look Who is Stalking
January 30th
First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4prev