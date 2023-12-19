Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2024

The new year is arriving in just two weeks and, while many are still looking ahead to Christmas, 2024 will be here before we know it. Streaming services like Hulu are already preparing for the new year by releasing complete lists of the movies and TV shows debuting on lineups in January 2024. On Monday, Hulu unveiled it's full January roster and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.

A couple of great Christmas movies — which are currently streaming on Disney+ — are heading to Hulu right after the holidays come and go. January 1st will see Home Alone, Home Alone 2, and The Nightmare Before Christmas make their way to Disney's other streaming service.

On January 9th, Hulu will be one of two services debuting the newest TV series from Marvel Studios. All three episodes of Echo are arriving simultaneously on both Hulu and Disney+.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's January arrivals below.