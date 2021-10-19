Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2021

November is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is gearing up for the new month by revealing a pretty substantial list of movies and TV shows that will be added to its lineup. Whether you’re into classic action movies, new arthouse cinema, or animated Marvel TV shows, Hulu has quite a lot in store for the month of November, and likely something that will satisfy every different type of fan.

The month kicks off with a bang, per usual, as Hulu is adding a horde of new movies on November 1st. This includes titles like Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Boyz N’ The Hood, The Fifth Element, Fargo, and Moneyball. The service will also be adding the complete Matrix and Rush Hour trilogies.

On November 5th, Hulu will be adding the complete second season of Animaniacs, with the first season of Marvel’s Hit Monkey coming on November 17th. Sandwiched in between the two animated series is the arrival of the beloved Deadpool films starring Ryan Reynolds. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 will be on Hulu on November 15th.

You can check out the entire November Hulu lineup below!

November 1

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

November 2

Prospect (2018)

November 3

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

November 4

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God (2021)

November 5

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

November 7

Pain & Gain (2013)

November 8

Emperor (2012)

November 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

November 14

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy For Christmas (2016)

Angels In The Snow (2015)

Back To Christmas (2014)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas In The Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)

November 16

The Master (2012)

November 17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

November 18

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Mandibles (2021)

November 19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

November 22

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

November 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star (2021)

November 25

Ride the Eagle (2021)

November 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)

Pig (2021)

November 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

November 29

All Light, Everywhere (2021)

November 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)