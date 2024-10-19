Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2024

While November may still be a couple of weeks away, Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for the month ahead. This week, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials that will be added to the lineup throughout the month of November.
That lineup includes some iconic Christmas movies that will help movie lovers prepare for the holiday season. Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and several other holiday titles are joining Hulu’s roster in November.
Next month will also see some wildly popular shows make their way to Hulu. The service will be adding all five seasons of Ally McBeal, as well as the first 11 seasons of NCIS.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s November additions below!
November 1st
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Ad Astra
Aliens
Billy Madison
Carpool
Christmas on the Ranch
Christmas With The Kranks
Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Crazy Heart
Deck the Halls
Desierto
Downhill
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Goodbye Lover
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hanging Up
Happy Gilmore
Hellboy (2019)
Higher Learning
Hitman
Holiday in Handcuffs
Hollow Man
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Inherit the Viper
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
La La Land
The Last Duel
Lazareth
Madea Goes To Jail
The Mistle-Tones
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
New Year’s Eve
The Nutcracker (1993)
Operation Mistletoe
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Predators
Renovation Romance
Same Time, Next Christmas
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Santa’s Little Helper
Second Best
Sonic the Hedgehog
Teddy Kollek
Tigerland
Waitress
The Wedding Planner
Whip It
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Why Him?
Wild
November 2nd
Endurance: Special Premiere
November 6th
Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
A Man Called Otto
November 7th
Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1
Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4
America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2
Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11
Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1
Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A
Bridezillas: Complete Season 13
Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1
First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1
Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1
Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15
Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1
Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3
Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1
L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11
Mary Mary: Complete Season 5
My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1
Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1
Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1
Prison Brides: Complete Season 1
Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2
Road Wars: Complete Season 3
Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4
Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1
Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5
Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Penguins Of Madagascar
November 8th
The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11
Poolman
The Present
Tooth Fairy
Wild Hogs
November 11th
Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5
November 12th
Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1
November 14th
FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series
Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1
I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1
Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1
Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1
The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere
13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1
November 15th
It’s All Country: Complete Season 1
Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous
The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt
The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard
Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett
The Taste of Things
Thelma
November 16th
Harriet
November 17th
Christmas at the Golden Dragon
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Christmas Sail
A Holiday in Harlem
A Kismet Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
The Santa Stakeout
November 18th
Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1
“Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1
The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere
November 19th
Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1
Drugstore June
November 20th
Missing (2023)
The Son
November 21st
The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1
Christmas at the Chalet
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2
Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1
Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1
Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2
Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1
Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1
Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Merry Magic Christmas
Mistletoe Match
Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend
November 22nd
Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere
Firebrand
The Good Half
November 23rd
Sausage Party
November 24th
Southpaw (2015)
November 25th
Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special
Tsunami: Series Premiere
November 26th
Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries
Robot Dreams
November 27th
Elf
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Jack Frost
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
November 29th
Olympus Has Fallen
Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup
Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg
Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ
Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo