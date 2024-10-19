Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2024

While November may still be a couple of weeks away, Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for the month ahead. This week, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials that will be added to the lineup throughout the month of November.

That lineup includes some iconic Christmas movies that will help movie lovers prepare for the holiday season. Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and several other holiday titles are joining Hulu’s roster in November.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next month will also see some wildly popular shows make their way to Hulu. The service will be adding all five seasons of Ally McBeal, as well as the first 11 seasons of NCIS.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s November additions below!

November 1st

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra

Aliens

Billy Madison

Carpool

Christmas on the Ranch

Christmas With The Kranks

Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

Crazy Heart

Deck the Halls

Desierto

Downhill

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Goodbye Lover

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hanging Up

Happy Gilmore

Hellboy (2019)

Higher Learning

Hitman

Holiday in Handcuffs

Hollow Man

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Inherit the Viper

Jingle All The Way

Just Friends

La La Land

The Last Duel

Lazareth

Madea Goes To Jail

The Mistle-Tones

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

New Year’s Eve

The Nutcracker (1993)

Operation Mistletoe

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Predators

Renovation Romance

Same Time, Next Christmas

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Santa’s Little Helper

Second Best

Sonic the Hedgehog

Teddy Kollek

Tigerland

Waitress

The Wedding Planner

Whip It

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Why Him?

Wild

November 2nd

Endurance: Special Premiere

November 6th

Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

A Man Called Otto

November 7th

Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1

Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4

America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2

Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11

Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A

Bridezillas: Complete Season 13

Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1

First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1

Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1

Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15

Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1

Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3

John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3

Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1

L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11

Mary Mary: Complete Season 5

My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1

Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1

Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1

Prison Brides: Complete Season 1

Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 3

Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4

Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1

Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5

Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Penguins Of Madagascar

November 8th

The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11

Poolman

The Present

Tooth Fairy

Wild Hogs

November 11th

Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5

November 12th

Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1

November 14th

FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series

Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1

I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1

Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1

Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere

13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1

November 15th

It’s All Country: Complete Season 1

Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous

The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt

The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard

Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett

The Taste of Things

Thelma

November 16th

Harriet

November 17th

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Christmas Sail

A Holiday in Harlem

A Kismet Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

The Santa Stakeout

November 18th

Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1

“Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1

The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere

November 19th

Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1

Drugstore June

November 20th

Missing (2023)

The Son

November 21st

The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1

Christmas at the Chalet

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2

Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1

Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1

Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2

Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1

Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1

Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Merry Magic Christmas

Mistletoe Match

Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend

November 22nd

Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere

Firebrand

The Good Half

November 23rd

Sausage Party

November 24th

Southpaw (2015)

November 25th

Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special

Tsunami: Series Premiere

November 26th

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries

Robot Dreams

November 27th

Elf

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Jack Frost

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

November 29th

Olympus Has Fallen

Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup

Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg

Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ

Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo