Hulu Really, Really Wants You to Watch Parasite

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite wasn’t only one of the best-reviewed films of 2019, but it also won a significant amount of prestigious awards, including the Oscar for Best Picture. With the film not coming from a major studio, it didn’t earn the same national distribution as many of the other films nominated at the Oscars, resulting in the film being somewhat under-seen by audiences. Now that the film has landed on the streaming service Hulu, fans are thrilled that it can be viewed by anyone with a subscription to the service, surely allowing the film to be seen by the large audiences it deserves.
Hulu’s Twitter account made sure to plug that the film was on its service regularly, which also includes a playful prank to recommend the film on an individual basis.
Tell us the temperature in your town, and we’ll tell you what to watch. #LetHuluDecide— Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020
The account asked their followers to tell them what temperature it was in their town, and, despite a varied number of responses from audiences, Hulu recommended Parasite to everyone.
Good Pairing
LOVE a good 46° day. Know what pairs well with that? Parasite.— Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020
Perfect
OoOo perfect Parasite weather— Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020
Math Check
*does the math* Parasite— Hulu (@hulu) April 9, 2020
Two Suggestions
Alaska?!?!?!?!— Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020
Okay, I can’t resist suggestion both Parasite AND Looking for Alaska.
Kinda Perfect
that’s kinda perfect— Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020
kinda like… Parasite!
Bringing the Heat
91º is so hot!! You need something that brings the heat I guess,,,, that being said, I am going to recommend Parasite— Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020
A Thinker
Let me think. Parasite.— Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020
Love That Spelling
One of my fav states to spell. Parasite.— Hulu (@hulu) April 9, 2020
How We Like It
Just how i like it. How about… Parasite!— Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020
A Little Chilly
Sounds a little chilly… Warm up with Parasite— Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020