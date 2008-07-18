Every Movie and TV Series Leaving Hulu in September 2022

Hulu recently released the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making their way to its streaming lineup in the month of September, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. The fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale is debuting next month, along with the series premiere of Reboot. It's about to be an exciting few weeks for Hulu, but the streaming service revealed some frustrating news as well. In addition to all the shows and movies heading to Hulu next month, there are a lot of titles set to exit the streaming service over the same period of time.

A couple of major titles are coming to Hulu for just 30 days before leaving again. Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and all four American Pie movies are joining the Hulu roster on September 1st, but they're then set to exit on September 30th, so subscribers will only have one month to watch.

There are several TV shows leaving Hulu in September, including the entire Real Housewives franchise. The biggest departing title, however, is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is exiting on September 18th.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Hulu in September:

September 5

Awoken (2019)

Storks (2016)

September 7

La La Land (2016)

September 9

Prisoners (2013)

September 12

Colette (2018)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

September 14

A Long Way Down (2014)

A.C.O.R.N.S. (Operation Crackdown) (2015)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Ozzy (2016)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Serena (2014)

September 18

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Seasons 1-20

Life of Kyle: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Seasons 1-13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-15

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-11

The Real Housewives of New York: Seasons 1-12

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Seasons 12-15

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1

Top Chef: Seasons 1-18

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-8

September 19

The Haunted (2020)

September 29

Southbound (2015)

Across The Line (2015)

September 30

127 Hours (2010)

21 (2008)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bugsy (1991)

Cadillac Records (2008)

The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Contraband (2012)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Death Race (2008)

Dick (1999)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

First Knight (1995)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Gone (2012)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hysteria (2012)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Little Richard (2000)

Looper (2012)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon'S Dirty Movie (2011)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Next Level (2019)

Nim's Island (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Post Grad (2009)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Rise (2022)

Sex Ed (2014)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3 (2010)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taxi (1998)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Van Helsing (2004)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Working Girl (1988)

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu? Let us know in the comments!