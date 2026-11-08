Hunchback Movie Trailer Tells the Dark Story the Disney Version Glossed Over

Fans of classic literature know that the original version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the novel written by Victor Hugo in 1831 (31 years before he penned the iconic Les Misérables), is much darker than what Disney gave audiences in their adaptation in 1996. Now Netflix is taking the reins of that story, producing what they call a “dark reimagining” of how it came to be, and it seems to focus more on the theorized version of Hugo’s inspiration for the original novel than on the novel itself, with French fan-favorite actor Vincent Cassel starring as a reimagined Quasimodo.

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The film, titled The Hunchback, Soul of Paris, is set to hit the platform on November 27th, and is based on the theory of Adrian Glew, a British archivist, who believed Hugo based Quasimodo on a stone carver he knew. In this version of the story, Cassel’s Quasimodo is indeed a stone carver, and one seemingly immune to cholera, which is ripping its way through Paris as the city teeters on the edge of revolution (the July Revolution, to be exact). The Hunchback also stars Benjamin Voisin, Karim Leklou, and Daphné Patakia.

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris Is Much Darker Than Your Typical Disney Fare

The official synopsis reads: “In 1830 Paris, torn apart by cholera and revolution, a hunchbacked stonemason (starring Vincent Cassel as Quasimodo) hunted by the police risks everything to save the dancer he has fallen for, inspiring Victor Hugo’s most legendary character.” While the book itself is plenty dark, and certainly much darker than the Disney adaptation, the theory that this version of the story centers its narrative around is plenty traumatizing in its own way, though fans are confused as to why Netflix would go this route instead of telling a more faithful adaptation of Hugo’s novel. “What do you mean a ‘dark reimagining?’ The story is plenty dark and needs no reimagining,” said one user on X. Another added, “When I think of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, I think of Lon Chaney and Charles Laughton. Is it more like those, I wonder?”

While the trailer certainly reveals more of its style and drama than its plot details, the film doesn’t seem to lean into the vibes of Chaney and Laughton, relying more on the darkness of the era’s reality than on Gothic sensibilities. And while a revolution and the threat of cholera are plenty dark, it will be interesting to see whether the studio can live up to its promises to viewers in terms of what kind of story it can deliver. There’s no doubt, however, about Cassel’s performance, and it’s sure to carry the movie, something that fans seem plenty excited about.