James Wan Teams With John Wick Writer for New Time-Travel Movie

Between Aquaman, Fast & the Furious, and The Conjuring, James Wan is no stranger to bringing epic franchises onto the big screen. According to a new report, he's set to bring another larger-than-life story, the Frank M. Robinson novelette Hunting Season. The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Wan is partnering with producer Don Murphy, who is best known for his work on the Transformers franchise, to adapt the film. The script for the adaptation will be written by Derek Kolstad, who has written the John Wick franchise and also serves as a staff writer on Marvel's upcoming miniseries The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Hunting Season follows a law officer from the future who is declared an enemy of the state and sentenced to be executed by being sent to the past and stalked by a posse. The man has three days to acclimate to his new era and to find a way to survive. The novelette was first published in 1951 in Astounding Science Fiction Magazine, and has been republished in multiple collections in the years since. Robinson was a prolific science fiction writer throughout the 1950s, and later became a speechwriter for Harvey Milk in the 1970s. He passed away in 2014 at the age of 87.

Wan will serve as a producer alongside Michael Clear, who serves as his producing partner at Atomic Monster. Susan Montford will also be producing as part of her Angry Films company with Murphy. Executive producers will include Peter Luo, Atomic Monster's Judson Scott, and Angry Films' Cory Kaplan.

This is one of the next projects that Wan and Atomic Monster have in the works, including The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Netflix's There's Someone Inside Your House, and the upcoming original horror film Malignant, which Wan is directing. The film was originally poised to be released in August of this year, but no longer has a release date due to schedule changes from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There’s been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is… all I’ll say is, I’m super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller," Wan said of the project last year. "An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets.”

