I Am Legend Trends After Wild Coronavirus Zombie Video Takes Over Twitter

I Am Legend took over Twitter after a wild coronavirus zombie video started making the rounds. The video shows a woman being refused service at an establishment and then flying into a rage. She takes a running start to bang on the windows and then licks the glass in a taunting manner. A lot of people remember Will Smith’s character standing behind that glass barrier when the infected come into his house to retrieve what they feel has been stolen from them. The zombies didn’t have any luck breaking into the lab and this woman didn’t have a whole lot of success getting into that store or restaurant. These sorts of videos have been popping up more and more in recent weeks as mask policies have become more prevalent in the United States.

Earlier this year, Smith’s movie came up a lot when discussing the virus. He actually went on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talks to apologize for his hand in so many people running wild with speculation. The I Am Legend star thought his role was misleading people and encouraged fans to seek out information from the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control. In the coming months, there is still a sea of dubious information.

Is this not zombie behavior? Y’all don’t want to wear a mask now this? pic.twitter.com/zurjPSAhGZ — Young Dezòd (@platini954) July 3, 2020

“I wanted to do this because, in 2008, I made I Am Legend,” Smith smiled. “So I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation.” People still absolutely adore that film, but there some inconsistencies paint I Am Legend in a different light now. The pandemic in that film is completely different than COVID-19 is.” Because Smith is not actually a virologist, he was eager to make that distinction early in the episode so he could speak as a common citizen.

“While I was preparing for I Am Legend, my character was a virologist,” he added. “So, I had an opportunity in preparation for the role to go to the CDC. There was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world. There’s basic concepts that people do not understand… So what I wanted was for us to have now is the opportunity to just go through the basics, and then bring in the experts.”

