I Am Legend: Italian Mayors Tell Quarantine Breakers That They are Not Will Smith

An Italian Mayor told a man breaking coronavirus quarantine that he wasn’t Will Smith in I Am Legend. A Twitter user has been uploading the public addresses to citizens from over in Italy and these civic leaders have had enough. There is a ton of shouting and helpful subtitles (*things get a bit NSFW*) at the bottom of these videos, but the message comes through in their frustration. People should be quicker to heed the advice of healthcare professionals at a time like this. But, sadly, as anyone who saw that giant crowd at Walt Disney World will tell you, it takes some people longer than others.

One of the more scathing retorts from the Italian mayors went, “I saw a fellow citizen amiably jog up and down the street accompanied by a dog that was visibly worn out. I stopped and told him, look this isn’t a movie. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. Go home.”

Funny enough Will Smith himself has spoken out about how guilty he feels about the movie now. The star thinks that people who saw the movie might be handling the coronavirus pandemic with misinformation. He took some time to appear on his wife’s Facebook show to clear the air.

This is the updated compilation of Italian Mayors losing it at people violating #Covid19 quarantine. Yes, subtitles are accurate. pic.twitter.com/60V4Csuonb — 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 22, 2020

“I wanted to do this because, in 2008, I made I Am Legend,” Smith joked. “So I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation.” People still really love that film, but there are some inconsistencies present in I Am Legend. The pandemic in that film is way different than COVID-19 is, and the star is not actually a virologist, even though he played one in the film. So, he was eager to let that be known before getting too far into the episode.

My new favourite thing is Italian mayors and regional presidents LOSING IT at people violating quarantine. Here's an eng subtitled compilation. "I hear you wanna throw graduation parties. I'm gonna send the police over. With flamethrowers." #Covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/NbYuWePIVt — 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 21, 2020

“While I was preparing for I Am Legend, my character was a virologist,” he continued. “So, I had an opportunity in preparation for the role to go to the CDC. There was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world. There’s basic concepts that people do not understand… So what I wanted was for us to have now is the opportunity to just go through the basics, and then bring in the experts.”



