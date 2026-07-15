I Play Rocky Trailer Showcases Sylvester Stallone’s Inspiring Underdog Story

Part of what made the original Rocky such an incredible story is how much it mirrored Sylvester Stallone’s career at that point. Much like the Italian Stallion, Stallone was an underdog on a mission to prove himself, hoping for his big break in the film industry. As fans know, Stallone made his own luck by writing the Rocky screenplay, refusing to sell the film to producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff unless he played the titular role. Betting on himself, Stallone achieved phenomenal success with Rocky, which became the year’s highest-grossing film and won three Oscars (including Best Picture). Stallone received nominations for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, and Rocky spawned a popular franchise. The story of the making of Rocky sounds like something out of a movie, and now such a movie has been made.

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Today, Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the film I Play Rocky, which is based on Stallone’s inspiring true story. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the movie stars Anthony Ippolito as the young Stallone. Check out the trailer in the space below:

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I Play Rocky Is a Great Way for Amazon to Keep the Franchise Alive

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the I Play Rocky trailer is that Ippolito looks like the perfect choice to play ’70s-era Stallone. The resemblance is uncanny, as Ippolito seems to have nailed Stallone’s voice and mannerisms. As great as these snippets in the trailer are, however, it obviously isn’t the same as watching the full performance in the final film. The success of I Play Rocky will rest heavily on Ippolito’s shoulders, as it’ll be imperative his turn doesn’t come across as someone doing a Stallone impression. Based on what we’ve seen so far, there are encouraging signs that he’ll make the role his own while also embodying the spirit of classic Stallone.

Slating I Play Rocky for November (the thick of awards season) indicates Amazon is confident the picture could be a contender much like the film that inspired it. It’s still much too early to tell how the Oscar race is going to unfold this year (we’re still over a month from the fall festivals), but I Play Rocky checks off a lot of boxes that awards voters look for. It’s a movie about movies and it’s telling the true story of one of the wildest underdog victories in the history of Hollywood. Farrelly is also no stranger to the awards circuit, having previously helmed Best Picture winner Green Book in 2018. Amazon will undoubtedly be putting together a campaign for box office smash Project Hail Mary, but they’ll probably be looking to score some nods for I Play Rocky as well (assuming the film is well received).

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Rocky, so I Play Rocky is arriving at the perfect time. Not only is it a nice way to honor the franchise’s enduring legacy, it’s also a smart play to keep the franchise around for a little bit longer. For the time being, the status of the mainline Rocky series is unknown. Stallone retired from the role following his supporting role in Creed II, and Creed III premiered in 2023. Michael B. Jordan is interested in making Creed 4, but he isn’t sure when it will come out. In the past, he’s spoken about wanting to give fans an opportunity to miss the character and the importance of taking the time to make sure a strong story is in place. All three Creed movies were well-received, so there’s a high standard to meet.

In the meantime, I Play Rocky looks like it could be a nice treat for Rocky fans. Many die-hard enthusiasts are probably already familiar with the story, but it should still be cool to see it come to life on the big screen, recreating iconic moments from both Stallone’s life and Rocky itself. If I Play Rocky is even half as entertaining as Stallone’s film, it could be a winner in its own right.

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