Idris Elba Says Rumors He’s In Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur Are False

Earlier this summer, a number of entertainment news sites reported that Idris Elba was in heavy negotiations for a role in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur movie. In fact, as recently as a couple days ago, Variety reported that Idris Elba would be playing Bedivere in King Arthur, suggesting his casting was a done deal.

However, Idris Elba himself has just gone on record to say the reports of his casting are not true unfortunately. In a Reddit AMA on Friday, Elba was asked how the King Arthur movie was going and if he would be filming soon.

In response, Elba wrote, "Unfortunately I'm not in the King Arthur movies. That was a rumor, that wasn't true unfortunately. But I wish the guys a lot of success."

So there you go, the Idris Elba in Guy Ricthie's King Arthur movie has been debunked by Elba himself.

King Arthur is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on July 22, 2016.