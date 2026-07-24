If You Liked Project Hail Mary, This Underrated Free-to-Stream Sci-Fi Movie Should Be Your Next Watch

Project Hail Mary turned into one of 2026’s defining theatrical events, pairing Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) with a story about the resourcefulness of the human spirit. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and adapted from Andy Weir’s novel, the film follows a lone scientist forced to save Earth using nothing but chemistry, physics, and desperate creativity. That premise translated into a genuine box office phenomenon, with the film crossing $683 million worldwide and becoming Amazon MGM Studios’ biggest theatrical release to date. Now that Project Hail Mary has moved to streaming, its infectious optimism about human problem-solving is finding an even wider audience at home. Fortunately, there’s another movie, streaming for free, that tackles similar themes.

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Gravity is currently streaming free on Pluto TV, giving audiences another space survival story with awards pedigree to match. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the 2013 film follows Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock), a medical engineer on her first shuttle mission, and Matt Kowalski (George Clooney), a veteran astronaut on his final flight. When debris from a destroyed satellite shreds their shuttle and kills the rest of the crew, the two are left stranded in orbit with a rapidly shrinking oxygen supply and no communication with Houston. The remainder of the film follows their attempt to reach the International Space Station and find a way back to Earth using whatever equipment survives the wreckage.

Gravity Shares Project Hail Mary‘s Trust in Human Ingenuity

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Gravity‘s core theme runs parallel to what made Project Hail Mary resonate with audiences, since both films strip their protagonists of easy solutions and force them to survive using limited resources and their own intelligence. Cuarón built that tension through technically demanding long takes, most notably an opening sequence that runs uninterrupted for roughly thirteen minutes before the shuttle is destroyed. That achievement helped Gravity collect seven Academy Awards from ten nominations, including Best Director for Cuarón, cementing the film as proof that hard science fiction could dominate awards season rather than just the box office.

Where Gravity diverges from Project Hail Mary is scale and tone. Weir’s story, along with Lord and Miller’s adaptation, builds an expansive narrative around first contact and interspecies collaboration, giving Ryland Grace’s optimism a partner to bounce off for most of the runtime. Gravity narrows its focus to a single survivor for the majority of its ninety-one minutes, turning the story into a more isolating and psychologically intense experience. Stone’s arc is also unique because her journey in Earth’s orbit forces her to deal with the grief of losing her young daughter prior to the movie’s events. That intensity helped Gravity influence an entire generation of prestige science fiction, paving the way for titles like Interstellar, The Martian, and even Project Hail Mary.

Project Hail Mary is now streaming on Prime Video following its theatrical release. Gravity is currently streaming free on Pluto TV.

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