‘Incredibles 2’ Breaks $500 Million in Global Ticket Sales

The Incredibles 2 has passed the half-billion dollar mark in ticket sales.

The film, which was released on June 15, got off to a roaring start and within two weeks has already passed Solo: A Star Wars Story to become one of the year’s biggest movies. It also had a precipitous drop week over week, suggesting that it may not have the staying power of hits like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

All the top four movies of the year at the domestic box office so far are all superhero films — Black Panther 15 #1; Avengers: Infinity War at #2; The Incredibles 2 at #3; and Deadpool 2 at #4.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is racing up from behind, with over $180 million domestic, and has already overtaken Incredibles 2 in the global box office where it has earned over $700 million total. The Incredibles 2, which came out in the middle of a crowded summer field, has taken home a total of $508 million so far worldwide, and is the eighth movie of the year to cross the $500 million mark globally (two of those are Chinese films).

Due to a staggered release plan, The Incredibles 2 will likely have at least one more big week at the global box office; the film has not yet opened in all of the major markets around the world. Such releases used to be common, but have been less so in recent years, in part thanks to worries about spoilers. Given that The Incredibles 2 is a family film, maybe the studio did not have that concern.

In The Incredibles 2, Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack – whose super-powers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

Filmmaker Brad Bird, who directed both the original The Incredibles and its sequel, has not discounted the idea of a third installment at some point, although he seems in no hurry to start right back up again.