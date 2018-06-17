‘Incredibles 2’ May Not Be Safe for Viewers With Epilepsy

Incredibles 2 is new in theaters this weekend, but for some fans, the excitement of the long-awaited Disney/Pixar sequel is being overshadowed by the film’s possible impact on the health and safety of audience members — especially those with epilepsy.

A handful of warning messages have been making the rounds on social media alerting people about the use of flashing and strobe lights in Incredibles 2 that could trigger seizures for viewers with epilepsy as well as those with other photosensitivity concerns, such as migraines or autism. Twitter user Veronica Lewis posted a multi-post warning outlining the specific usage of the lights — one scene that lasts around two minutes along with other, shorter scenes spread out through the movie — while another shared a more general, less potentially spoilery warning which you can check out below.

for anyone watching the Incredibles 2!! pic.twitter.com/HuIS1A6qc6 — valentine (@METlCHE) June 15, 2018

“There are multiple scenes in this movie with full-screen, black-and-white flashing strobe effects,” The warning reads. “They all happen without warning and last anywhere between a few seconds to more than two minutes. In a darkened movie theater, this means the likelihood of a seizure could be VERY HIGH if you are sensitive to those effects.”

The use of flashing lights in movies and their impact on those with epilepsy is a serious issue. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, around 2.2 million people in the United States have epilepsy making it the fourth most common neurological problem. Flashing lights — especially in a darkened theater where the lights may be brighter than in other viewing conditions — is a major trigger for seizures.

And it isn’t just fans that are noticing the potentially dangerous strobe effects, either. Reviews of Incredibles 2 from both The Washington Post and Ars Technica both noted that the film needs to come with an epilepsy/seizure warning and while it doesn’t appear that there’s a warning displayed on the big screen ahead of the movie itself, some have reported seeing notices posted about the lights, matching with the notice Twitter user Colin Geddes indicates that Disney sent exhibitors about Incredibles recommending that theaters post notices and warnings for audiences. It appears that at least some theatres have taken that warning to heart. Alamo Drafthouse NYC posted a notice on their official Twitter this morning.

Important note: INCREDIBLES 2 contains a sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities. Please see a manager if you have any questions or concerns! — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) June 16, 2018

As Incredibles 2 is a very eagerly anticipated sequel coming 14 years after the original film, the seizure risks the film poses will be very disappointing to some fans but not all hope is lost or those who want to see how this chapter of the Parr family’s story plays out. One warning suggests that the film is still enjoyable for those with sensitivities — once it’s out on digital or Blu-Ray.

“If you have photosensitive epilepsy or another disorder that is triggered by strobe lights, I would highly recommend you DO NOT SEE THE INCREDIBLES 2 IN Theaters. Wait until the movie’s released on digital/Bluray, and you can watch it in a fully-lit room, with someone with you who will be able to help if the strobe effects do trigger a seizure.”

Incredibles 2 is in theaters now.

