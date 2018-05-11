‘Incredibles 2’: The Family Suits Up in New Sneak Peek

The entire Parr family is getting in on the action in a brand new sneak peek from Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 2.

You can watch all of the new footage in the video above!

The sneak peek begins by highlighting the storyline that has been the biggest advertising focus of the film so far: Elastigirl’s new job. In the first film, Mr. Incredible was the one who left the family at home, running off to try and relive the heroics of his younger years. As we remember, things went south when it was revealed that Syndrome was behind Bob’s mysterious job offer, and the rest of the Parr family had to come to the rescue.

In Incredibles 2, Helen is the one who gets to branch out on her own and become a hero once again. Bob is left home to watch over the kids, and things don’t exactly go well.

What makes this new teaser different from the others is that it shows the rest of the family getting into the action later in the movie. We know that Incredibles 2 begins with the Parr’s taking on the Underminer in the middle of the city, but that’s the only time so far we’ve seen the likes of Violet and Dash suiting up. This sneak peek gets all of the kids out of the house and doing what they can to help out their mom. But like most kids, they do this without telling their dad about it.

Also included in the sneak peek are new shots of Jack-Jack discovering his powers, the villainous Screenslaver, and a few supers that are coming into the fold for the first time.

The new teaser ends by letting fans know that tickets for Incredibles 2 are now on sale, just about a month ahead of the film’s release.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, Incredibles 2 flies into theaters on June 15.