‘Incredibles 2’ International Trailer Reveals New Footage

Now that we’re inside two months until Disney/Pixar‘s Incredibles 2 hits theaters, the advertising for the sequel is starting to heat up! After a couple of TV spots popped up online, a brand new international trailer has been released!

While the entire trailer is in Japanese, it does reveal some awesome new footage and action sequences that weren’t shown in any of the American trailers.

Take a look at the new footage in the video above!

The trailer begins with some new looks at the Parr family’s upgraded house. If you recall, their previous home was destroyed at the end of the first movie. They’re moved into these new digs as a result of Helen’s mysterious new job. A couple of other shots in the trailer return to the new locale, as well as show off some of Jack-Jack’s new powers, his adorable right with a raccoon, and the Bob’s struggles as a stay-at-home parent.

Most of the footage in the trailer, including a lot of the new shots, comes from the big battle with The Underminer which takes place at the very beginning of the film. Incredibles 2 picks up where the very first movie left off nearly 14 years ago; with The Underminer surfacing downtown after Dash’s track meet.

The Incredibles go to battle with the big villain, and this trailer features some new shots of the wild fight that ensues. As we see at one point, the altercation ends with the family held at gunpoint by the police. This may seem strange, considering we know them to be the heroes, but remember, in the world of these characters, being a superhero is considered illegal. The family will likely be blamed for any destruction caused by The Underminer’s attack, similar to what happened to Steve Rogers and the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.