‘Incredibles 2’ Shares Babysitting Tips for Jack Jack

Baby Jack-Jack might just be the most powerful member of the Parr family and as a result, babysitting the adorable superpowered kid is a big challenge. Fortunately, there are tips for that.

Trailers for this summer’s Incredibles 2 have revealed that Jack-Jack has a lot of separate powers. From bursting into flames, shooting lasers out of his eyes, turning into a monster, and even disappearing, we’ve seen Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) deal with them all while trying to adjust to his new stay-at-home dad role. His best coping mechanisms? Well, as you can see in the video above they include three simple tips: keep an eye on the baby, fireproof the furniture, and make sure you have plenty of cookies. Turns out the sweet treat keeps Jack-Jack happy and under control.

And Bob might just need all the cookies when it comes to Jack-Jack. His power set is a total wildcard for the family, which is something that writer/director Brad Bird created by design. During a Q&A at Pixar Animation Studios, he explained that real babies are wild cards and thus, so is Jack-Jack.

“What interests me is the idea of having a family,” said of his super franchise. “Having there be a reason to hide the powers. And once I had that insight into what I wanted to do, I picked the powers based on who they were in the family. And so men are always expected to be strong, so I had Bob have super strength. Women, mothers are always pulled in a million different directions, so I had her be elastic. Teenagers are insecure and defensive, so I had Violet have force fields and invisibility. Ten-year-olds are energy balls that can’t be stopped.

“And babies are unknown, maybe they have no powers, maybe they have all powers, we don’t know. So, that’s what Jack-Jack was, he was seemingly the first normal one in the family and then at the end of Incredibles you find out that he’s the wild card, and that he’s sort of the Swiss army knife of powers. And that to me reminds me of the way babies can grasp languages really easily and adopt them easily.”

But just how many powers are in Jack-Jack’s “Swiss army knife of powers”? Fans will find out soon as Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15.