‘Incredibles 2’: Jack-Jack Powers Up in Olympic Sneak Peek Preview

Who needs curling when you have super powers?!

Last week, Disney and Pixar announced that a sneak peek for the highly anticipated sequel to The Incredibles would be airing on Wednesday night during the Winter Olympics. Since then, the studios have been teasing the new promo in the form of various posters and teases.

After another new poster debuted this morning, The Incredibles Twitter account has turned to beloved infant Jack-Jack to help ensure the fans tune in on Wednesday.

The 10-second teaser, which you can watch below, shows Jack-Jack sliding around on the ice at the Olympics. Giggling, the youngest member of the Parr family spots a curling rock drifting by. Just as he does in the initial teaser trailer, Jack-Jack gets a little too excited, and his powers make an appearance.

While the extent of Jack-Jack’s powers are still mostly unknown, he’s shown on multiple occasions that he has the ability to shoot green lasers out of his eyes. The baby probably can’t control when his lasers go off, it’s the one power that he’s harnessed on multiple occasions.

In addition to the lasers, the original Incredibles movie teased that Jack-Jack’s powers would have something to do with fire, a point which was reiterated in the initial teaser for the sequel.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, Incredibles 2 stars Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, and Sophia Bush. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 15.