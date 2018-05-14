‘Incredibles 2’ Celebrates Elastigirl in New Mother’s Day TV Spot

Disney/Pixar has released a new TV spot for Incredibles 2, which puts the family’s matriarch, Helen Parr/Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), in the spotlight.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the spot focuses on Helen’s new crusade as a mom and a full-time superhero — with some hilarious results. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the spot is new footage of Helen in a motorcycle chase scene through the city, only for her to be interrupted by her son Dash (Huck Milner) calling to ask for her help in finding a pair of his shoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a pretty charming look at what the movie is expected to bring — namely, the relatable qualities that the Parr family brings.

“What interests me is the idea of having a family having there be a reason to hide the powers.” writer/director Brad Bird said during a recent set visit. “And once I had that insight into what I wanted to do, I picked the powers based on who they were in the family. And so men are always expected to be strong, so I had Bob have super strength. Women, mothers are always pulled in a million different directions, so I had her be elastic. Teenagers are insecure and defensive, so I had Violet have force fields and invisibility. Ten-year-olds are energy balls that can’t be stopped. And babies are unknown, maybe they have no powers, maybe they have all powers, we don’t know.”

And to an extent, that focus on family is what the cast and crew is hoping will make the film stand out, especially in the crowded landscape of superhero movies today.

“It’s easy to freak out and go, ‘Why even try? Everybody’s got everything done to death.’” Bird explained. “But then again I return to what makes us unique and it’s this idea of a family. And that superheroes have to hide their abilities and those things actually are unique to us and there’s plenty left to explore.”

What do you think of this new Incredibles 2 TV spot? Does it make you want to call up the supermom in your life? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Incredibles 2 flies into theaters on June 15.