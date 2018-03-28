New ‘Incredibles 2’ Poster Released

Fans are eagerly gearing up for the release of Incredibles 2 this summer, and a new poster is sure to only increase the hype.

A new poster has been making the rounds on Reddit, which shows the Parr family on a tropical vacation. You can check it out below.

Of course, the poster has a pretty clever twist, as each family member has a tan line around where their superhero masks really are – possibly hinting that their getaway also involved some sort of mission.

This is just the latest piece of promotional material that Incredibles 2 has gotten so far, including an adorable series of teaser posters, a (pretty memorable) trailer, and even upcoming Happy Meal toys.

Unlike the first Incredibles movie, which was released way back in 2004, this new installment will see a new member of the Parr family will be taking the lead. Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) will spend more time as alter-ego Bob this time around, taking up more household duties and doing his part to raise the kids. Elasti-Girl (Holly Hunter) will be the one off on an adventure, showing that she’s just as capable of saving the world as her husband ever was. But it’s safe to assume that the entire family will get up to some sort of superheroics as well – and hilarity will probably ensue.

Along with Nelson and Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Vowell, and John Ratzenberger have returned for the sequel. In addition to returning as the writer and director of the film, Brad Bird will once again voice super suit designer Edna Mode.

The sequel will also see a slew of new voices joining The Incredibles franchise for the first time, including Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sofia Bush, Jonathan Banks, Isabella Rossellini, and Huck Milner.

You can check out the official synopsis for Incredibles 2 below.

In ‘Incredibles 2,’ Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered.

Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

Written and directed by Brad Bird (‘Iron Giant,’ ‘The Incredibles,’ ‘Ratatouille’) and produced by John Walker (‘The Incredibles,’ ‘Tomorrowland’) and Nicole Grindle (‘Sanjay’s Super Team’ short, ‘Toy Story 3’ associate producer).

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.