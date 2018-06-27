‘Incredibles 2’ Viewers Are Releasing Hilarious Spoilers Without Context

Incredibles 2 is still in the relatively early days of its release, so there are surely some who don’t want to have major plot points spoiled for them. Thankfully, it looks like the Internet is circumventing that in a pretty creative way.

In the days since the film debuted in theaters, the Twitter trend “Incredibles 2 Spoilers Without Context” has been making the rounds online. As fans saw with Black Panther, the trend allows fans to share photos or gifs that remind them of moments in the particular film, which would (theoretically) not make sense for fans who haven’t seen the film yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end result has been surprisingly delightful, with stock photos, Spongebob Squarepants screenshots, and even Marvel gifs being used to get the point across. So if you have already seen Incredibles 2, read on to see some of our favorite responses.

@jmarcdurano

i saw incredibles 2 early. thereforeeeeee, i give you….#Incredibles2⁠ ⁠Spoilers w/ No Context pic.twitter.com/Q2vc9vEow6 — justin marc (@jmarcdurano) June 9, 2018

@jmdomings

Spoilers without context for The Incredibles 2 pic.twitter.com/j6j4E99hZb — JM (@jmdomings) June 17, 2018

@beckymgonzalez

Incredibles 2 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/4BLCxl9zj1 — ㅤbecky g (@beckymgonzalez) June 18, 2018

@adhorchata

Incredibles 2 spoilers but without context: Dash Edition pic.twitter.com/89id3zRmjw — ahuevo (@adhorchata) June 16, 2018

@Nick_Astalos

Incredibles 2 spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/OXRLW7NPSj — Nick Astalos (@Nick_Astalos) June 15, 2018

@iammaxsling

Incredibles 2 spoilers but without context https://t.co/ftv42VyY8X — Maxwell (@iammaxsling) June 16, 2018

@mark_s_lee

Incredibles 2 spoilers without context: pic.twitter.com/WpvDaXbbNd — Mark Lees From Galaxy (@mark_s_lees) June 13, 2018

@waterborks