‘Incredibles 2’ Passes ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ At Domestic Box Office

After just one week of release, Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 passed Solo: A Star Wars story to become the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year so far in at the North American box office.

The move means that all the top four movies of the year so far are all superhero films — Black Panther 15 #1; Avengers: Infinity War at #2; Deadpool 2 at #3; and Incredibles 2 at #4.

With $253,112,730 in ticket sales over the course of its first week, the long-awaited super-sequel is trailing Deadpool 2 by only $45 million, meaning that in all likelihood it will take the #3 spot in a matter of a few days.

Infinity War and Black Panther are both up over $650 million, so while catching up with them is not an impossible feat, it will certainly not be as quick as moving up through the ranks so far.

Solo: A Star Wars Story had the softest opening of any of the Disney-era Star Wars films but given the broad appeal of Star Wars that was still enough to outclass most of the 2018 movies so far. Certainly after a month in theaters, though, Disney did not expect its Star Wars movie to be slipping so far behind its other big franchise releases — something obvious given the dramatic reaction to the film’s struggles. So far, rumors have flown that Kevin Feige could be called in to help build a more coherent Star Wars business model, and a report yesterday held that all of the Star Wars Story movies — the ones, like Solo, without “Episode” titles — are on hold while Disney rethinks their approach.

In The Incredibles 2, Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack – whose super-powers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

Filmmaker Brad Bird, who directed both the original The Incredibles and its sequel, has not discounted the idea of a third installment at some point, although he seems in no hurry to start right back up again.