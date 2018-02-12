It’s Laundry Day in This New ‘Incredibles 2’ Poster

Disney and Pixar can even make laundry day incredible!

On Monday, the studios tweeted out a brand new poster for their latest collaborative outing, Incredibles 2. Though it features none of the beloved franchise characters you loved in the original 2004 film, this poster tells you everything you need to know about the Parr family, and the story of the Incredibles.

Set to a white background, the poster simply includes an image of a laundry basket containing the super-suits and accessories worn by the Parr’s. Above the image it reads, “Back to Work.”

It was recently revealed that the second Incredibles film would see a shift in focus for two of the franchise’s biggest characters. This time around, Elasti-Girl (Holly Hunter) would be the one going out on adventures, leaving husband Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) at home to watch after their three children.

Mr. Incredible, a.k.a. Bob, was traditionally the family member who always sought the super life, doing everything he could to avoid the fact that the role of “family man” was now better suited for him.

Disney and Pixar are finally upping the advertising for the animated summer film, with multiple posters being released over the course of the last week. The film is also set to unveil new footage during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics later this week.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, Incredibles 2 stars Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, and Sophia Bush. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 15.