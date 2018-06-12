‘Incredibles 2’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Rotten Tomatoes revealed its score Monday for Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2: the super sequel currently stands fresh at 97% with 39 counted reviews.

“Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar’s family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name,” reads the critics consensus.

“For some reason, it took 14 years to get back to the world of The Incredibles, but the good news is that this world doesn’t feel remotely stale,” writes Brian Tallerico for RogerEbert.com, scoring the film 3.5 out of 4 stars.

“In fact, Bird and his collaborators have wisely updated it for the late-’10s while also staying true to what we loved about the first movie. They’ve done what a great animated sequel should do—continue to develop the themes of the original while also staking new territory. This is a smart, beautiful, fun family film. In other words, exactly what we want from Pixar.”

Writes Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times, “Though it would be unrealistic to expect Incredibles 2 to have quite the genre-busting surprise of the original, it is as good as it can be without that shock of the new — delivering comedy, adventure and all too human moments with a generous hand.” Turan scored the film positively.

“The animation is stellar and detailed in excellent action sequences, Michael Giacchino’s score swings harder than ever, and the first film’s family-friendly warmth is just as appealing now as it was then,” writes Brian Truitt of USA Today, who scores the sequel 3 out of 4 stars.

Of the Top Critics reviews — 17 counted early on — all have given Incredibles 2 a “fresh” rating save for Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman, who writes, “What was organic, and even obsessive, in the first outing comes off as pat and elaborate formula here,” calling the film “fun, but far from incredible.”

Gleiberman’s review is the only “rotten” in the batch, with 38 of the 39 reviews counted thus far coming in at fresh — signaling good things ahead for the 14-years-later sequel coming once again from writer-director Brad Bird.

Starring Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks, and Samuel L. Jackson, Incredibles 2 opens June 15.