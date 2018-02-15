‘Incredibles’ Fan Theory Suggests Edna Mode’s Dark Past

14 years after the movie was released in theaters, The Incredibles remains one of Disney/Pixar‘s most beloved films, which is saying a lot when you look at the studio’s resume. The movie is remembered as a heart-warming tale of family and what we can achieve when we work together. However, one popular theory online paints a much darker picture, and it all centers around the fan-favorite fashion designer, Edna Mode.

Voiced by writer-director Brad Bird, Edna was known as the best designer in the entire world, and she was often charged with making the suits for Supers around the globe. As many will recall, she famously tells Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) that he can’t have a cape on his new suit because of how dangerous the accessory can be.

This fan theory exposes that very scene, suggesting that Edna knows the death-by-cape scenario so well because she was the one who gave those heroes the capes in the first place. Essentially, the theory states that Edna is responsible for the deaths of multiple Supers, potentially even the villainous Syndrome.

When talking to Mr. Incredible, Edna mentions former Supers like Thunderhead, Dynaguy, and various others who tragically died because of their capes getting caught in something. The most depressing of these stories belongs to Stratogale.

In what you’ll likely remember as the darkest scene of the film, a flying Super is seen soaring next to an airplane, waving at a passenger inside. In an instant, Stratgale is sucked back into the engine of the plane, perishing because of a design flaw.

On the special features of The Incredibles DVD release, you can find info cards on all of the old Supers. Sadly, as it turns out, those info cards reveal that Stratogirl was just a high school student trying to use her powers for good.

What does any of this have to do with Edna? Let’s remember, she was known for putting together super suits. The theory suggests that she was the one who designed the caped suits, eventually learning that her “mistake” caused multiple deaths. The idea of killing a teenage girl, amongst others, was enough to make Edna see the error of her ways, and her fight against capes began. That’s why she gets so worked up over the suggestion of a cape.

Now, let’s bring all this around to Syndrome, voiced by Jason Lee, who was the main antagonist of the first film. When he resurfaced after years of building an evil empire in secret, Syndrome wore a cape on his suit. While the character is known for making things himself, it isn’t a stretch to believe he could have gone to Edna for help making his final costume. This is where Edna tried to redeem herself.

Spoiler alert for those who still haven’t seen The Incredibles: Syndrome is eventually killed because of his cape. If Edna designed the suit, it would act as a way for the character to redeem herself for the tragedy she caused in the past, using that same design flaw to help The Incredibles take down their most nefarious villain.

Long story short, Edna Mode took the weight of multiple deaths on her shoulders and, rather than allow it to control her, she let the pain drive her to do something better.

While there may not be any truth to this theory at all, it provides an extra layer to a film that already contains a deep well of rich plots and intriguing characters. Along with the crime-fighting Parr family, Edna Mode is returning to action when Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15.