Jeff Goldblum Confirms Jurassic Park Reference in Independence Day Wasn't His Idea

Jeff Goldblum didn’t actually have the idea to reference Jurassic Park in Independence Day. This admission comes from a Yahoo interview where the beloved actor spills on how the original line happened and how it snuck into ID4. With millions watching the film today, a lot of them probably noticed the Steven Spielberg movie getting a nod in the Summer classic. It turns out that the legendary director actually called for that little piece of dialogue in Jurassic Park. When Roland Emmerich and company were making Independence Day, they needed Goldblum to try and jar Will Smith’s attention. Why not look to a wildly popular movie like Spielberg’s for inspiration. The gambit clearly paid off as people immediately got it and added the quip to the Goldblum tab of beloved moments. Check out his account of the production down below.

“He was like, ‘I know what you can say. How about one of those ‘must go faster’ from other movie. Really? OK. Come on, Will Smith, must go faster. Get out of here before the alien creatures trap us in here and kill us… I hope that Mr. Steven Spielberg looked kindly upon that. We appropriated it with the most affection,” Goldblum smiled. “It was an homage, that’s a French word. It means, some kind of glazed donut, I believe.”

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, the director had nothing but praise for his cast. Back in the 90s, you would be hard-pressed to jam more talent into a single feature.

“No. Dean and I even, we'll write [with] actors in mind. So we wrote this for Jeff Goldblum. We were big, huge fans of Jeff. And then I discovered, because I saw this film Six Degrees of Separation, and I said, "Dean, let's look at this because there's a kid in there who is awesome." And that was Will Smith,” Emmerich mentioned. “That was pretty much our two main guys ... there was also the president, there were a lot of other characters, but these two were the most important for us because they had to also later work really well together in the spaceship. And actually, Fox didn't agree at all.”

