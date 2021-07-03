Independence Day Turns 25 Years Old

Independence Day is 25 years old today and fans are in the mood to celebrate. The Fourth of July holiday is almost here and the original film’s big release is providing a wild bit of serendipity years after release. Comicbook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh actually spoke to director Roland Emmerich about the title and the significance it carries. Back in the 1990s, positioning the sci-fi adventure at this point on the calendar must have seemed like a no-brainer. Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks actually plays into this story in a surprising way. Despite the unsubtle marketing angle, the movie connected with a host of fans. (It also helps to have Will Smith at the height of his powers and crowd-pleasers like Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Vivica A. Fox, and more.) So check out what the filmmaker had to say about the naming of the film down below:

Independence Day is 25 years old. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/xlCQAlxLy3 — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) July 3, 2021

"We also learned that Warner Bros. ... I had a good friend, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who became later a producer of the Transformers movies. I called him up and said, 'I heard that my favorite director, Tim Burton, is also doing something like this,'" Emmerich told the site. "And he said, 'Yes, yes, yes.' And I said, 'When is that coming out?' And he said, 'Oh, that's slated for August.' And then I said to Dean, 'We have to do this earlier.' And he said like, 'Is that possible?' I said, 'Yeah, everything is possible,' and that's why the movie is called 'Independence Day,' because we had to find some sort of a way to tie it to a date which was before August."

