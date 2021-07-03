Independence Day Turns 25 Years Old
Independence Day is 25 years old today and fans are in the mood to celebrate. The Fourth of July holiday is almost here and the original film’s big release is providing a wild bit of serendipity years after release. Comicbook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh actually spoke to director Roland Emmerich about the title and the significance it carries. Back in the 1990s, positioning the sci-fi adventure at this point on the calendar must have seemed like a no-brainer. Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks actually plays into this story in a surprising way. Despite the unsubtle marketing angle, the movie connected with a host of fans. (It also helps to have Will Smith at the height of his powers and crowd-pleasers like Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Vivica A. Fox, and more.) So check out what the filmmaker had to say about the naming of the film down below:
Independence Day is 25 years old. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/xlCQAlxLy3— Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) July 3, 2021
"We also learned that Warner Bros. ... I had a good friend, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who became later a producer of the Transformers movies. I called him up and said, 'I heard that my favorite director, Tim Burton, is also doing something like this,'" Emmerich told the site. "And he said, 'Yes, yes, yes.' And I said, 'When is that coming out?' And he said, 'Oh, that's slated for August.' And then I said to Dean, 'We have to do this earlier.' And he said like, 'Is that possible?' I said, 'Yeah, everything is possible,' and that's why the movie is called 'Independence Day,' because we had to find some sort of a way to tie it to a date which was before August."
Will you be watching Independence Day this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!
It was an excellent time
Independence Day was released 25 years ago today!!!!!! Wow, I can't believe this Summer Movie of 1996 is 25 years old now!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dOdM6Ae7oB— Dakota Redditt (@DakotaRedditt) July 3, 2021
THREE TIMES
Blows my mind that Independence Day turns 25 today. First movie I saw THREE TIMES in theaters. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/77Yfn40Q7M— Drew Sykes ❄️ (@drewsykes) July 3, 2021
So much going on
imagine the timeline for 24 hours if we had twitter back in ‘96?
6/25/96 - Reasonable Doubt dropped.— evan auerbach (@evboogie) June 26, 2021
6/25/96 - Independence Day premiered.
6/26/96 - Kobe/Iverson drafted. pic.twitter.com/W2asSI46Pl
It really does
Just realized the movie Independence Day turns 25 on Saturday.
Good Lord. 😳 pic.twitter.com/oyn2frVD6l— Mike Ryan (@ThePrivate327) July 2, 2021
Straight chills
The movie Independence Day is 25 years old today. One of my favorites. The scene where the aliens first arrive still gives me chills and the scene where they attack still holds up well today. Definitely a great, entertaining blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/CwXoYvWKtI— Zak Zakaryas (@ZakZakaryas) July 3, 2021
You're not wrong
The marketing campaign for INDEPENDENCE DAY (ID4 as it were) was phenomenal & inescapable. Maybe only topped by Batman 1989 to that point. There were specials and promo features on MTV & HBO. One thing that stands out even 25 years later is the iconography of the teaser posters. pic.twitter.com/70bwnxEOcF— Jackson Boren (@JacksonBoren) June 27, 2021
A ton of hype
👽 “Independence Day” was released 25 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/lAsB2zREB2— Zac Cunningham (@ZacCunningham) July 2, 2021
What a summer
Happy Releasaversary to Independence Day (25 years) and Men In Black (24 years) Two of my all time favorite "summer blockbusters." pic.twitter.com/7Nn0LX0J6C— Jennifer Maravegias (@JenVegasInNY) July 2, 2021