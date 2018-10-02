‘Indiana Jones 5’ Will Have a Global Scope

The original Indiana Jones trilogy took the heroic archaeologist to all corners of the globe, which is a plan that producer Frank Marshall aims to replicate with the new movie.

During a conversation with ComingSoon, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was discussed by Marshall, most notably that almost the entire film was shot in the United States. Marshall confirmed with the outlet that the new film will be shot in additional countries, possibly leading to a more effective final product.

Crystal Skull went on to earn nearly $750 million worldwide, though it is considered by many fans of the franchise as a “disappointment.” While fans have weighed in with many gripes about the film’s shortcomings in the decade since its release, one of the more regularly cited critiques is the film’s emphasis on CGI as opposed to the original trilogy’s practical effects. Despite the film featuring characters going to various locales around the globe, CGI allowed for the actors to film the movie using soundstages and special effects instead of traversing the globe.

Fans may have their concerns about that film, though review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes calculated 78 percent of the reviews as positive, as compared to the first three films scoring 95 percent, 85 percent, and 88 percent positive reviews, respectively.

The new film will be written by Lucasfilm regular Jon Kasdan, who most recently delivered the studio Solo: A Star Wars Story. Whether it be the Lucasfilm connection, Kasdan wanting to honor his new gig with Indiana Jones, or paying homage to the original Solo actor Harrison Ford and his role as the archaeologist, Solo had multiple Indiana Jones nods.

In Solo, crime lord Dryden Voss filled his lair with valuable relics, many of which were Easter eggs to various corners of the galaxy far, far away. Fans looking closely may have also spotted the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol that Jones stole in the opening of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

One Easter egg that didn’t make the final cut included Han jumping into a container full of water and, unknowingly, slithering creatures. The scene saw Solo retrieving one of the creatures from his pants, similarly to how a young Indiana Jones removed a snake from his pants in the opening scenes of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

With George Lucas having co-created the Indiana Jones franchise and having created the Star Wars series, both properties have overlapping thematic and production trends. With Lucas having sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, he won’t have much involvement in the new Indiana Jones, which some fans think could lead to the sequel heading into interesting directions.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.

