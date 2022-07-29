Harrison Ford Injured During Indiana Jones 5 Production, Disney Issues Statement

✖

Harrison Ford suffered an injury on the Indiana Jones 5 set. Shooting began this month on the highly-anticipated and still-untitled sequel in the United Kingdom, filming at Pinewood Studios and other locations. According to Deadline, the severity of Ford's injury remains unknown at this time, but we do know that the injury was to the 78-year-old actor's shoulder. Walt Disney Pictures released a statement saying, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Ford hasn't had the best luck on set when reprising beloved classic characters from his filmography. In 2014, while reprising Han Solo for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he suffered a serious injury to his leg when a hydraulic door on Pinewood's Millennium Falcon set closed unexpectedly. In 2016, reprising his role as Rick Deckard for Blade Runner 2049, Ford accidentally landed what was meant to be a fake punch on co-star Ryan Gosling's face, hurting his own hand in the process.

This will be Ford's fifth time playing Indiana Jones, the iconic archaeologist adventurer introduced in Raiders of the Lost Ark. His last outing as the character was in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. Ford has said that he hopes to surprise fans with what will likely be his last performance as Jones.

"I don’t really want to give them what they want to see," Ford told Hey U Guys. "I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 opens in theaters on July 28, 2022. If you want to marathon on the first four movies, an Indiana Jones 4k Blu-ray collection is in stores now.