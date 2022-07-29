Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Reveal Creepy Harrison Ford Mask for Stunt Actor

✖

Indiana Jones 5 is now filming after months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Set photos reveal Harrison Ford's stuntperson taking to a classic motorcycle with a mask resembling the actor. The Daily Mail acquired photographs of the Indiana Jones 5 production filming in North Yorkshire Moors, where Tom Cruise previously filmed action scenes for Mission: Impossible 7. Ford hasn't arrived in the region yet, but production is underway with his masked double. Reports say the stunt was problematic, with the motorcyclist coming off the vehicle and the mask going flying through the air and needing to be retrieved. The stuntperson was seemingly unharmed and continued working.

Of note, the production made use of the railway in the area. A Nazi carrier engine was spotted on the tracks, suggesting Indy will once again have the opportunity to punch some Nazis. Filming will reportedly continue at the "haunted" Bamburgh castle on England's Northeast coast.

Ford, 78, is playing Jones for the fifth time and for the first time since reprising the role in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. He's joined by Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson in the film, which Logan's James Mangold is directing.

"I don’t really want to give them what they want to see," Ford told Hey U Guys of why he's coming back for another Indiana Jones outing. "I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made."

"I’m very, very excited about it," Mikkelsen told Collider after joining the film's cast. "I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it’s such great storytelling. So yes it’s a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

Indiana Jones 5 opens in theaters on July 28, 2022. If you want to marathon on the first four movies, an Indiana Jones 4k Blu-ray collection releases in stores tomorrow, June 8th.