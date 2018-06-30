‘Indiana Jones 5’ In Works From ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Writer

The Indiana Jones franchise isn’t finished yet, and the upcoming fifth film in the franchise will now be written by Jonathan Kasdan of Solo: A Star Wars Story fame.

Kasdan replaces David Koepp, but it isn’t clear why Koepp left the project or when in particular Koepp left. That means we also don’t know just how much work is being done to the current script. Kasdan could be doing a complete overhaul, a rewrite, or just some refinement, but hopefully, we’ll know more soon (via Collider).

Koepp has been attached to the project since 2016 and also wrote the previous film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He’s also worked with Steven Spielberg quite a bit over the years, including films like Jurassic Park: The Lost World and War of the Worlds. Spielberg is actually back in the director’s chair for this go-round, as it seems to be the final film starring Harrison Ford in the iconic role.

As for Kasdan, in addition to Solo: A Star Wars Story he’s also worked on The First Time and In The Land of Women, as well as the cult classic Freaks and Geeks. Now Solo: A Star Wars Story hasn’t performed as well at the box office as Disney had hoped, though that really didn’t have much to do with the script as much as colliding visions. Domestically the film has brought in over $203 million, with an international pull of $151 million for a worldwide total of $355 million.

Since this is expected to be the final Harrison Ford film in the franchise, it is believed that Indiana Jones 5 will feature some sort of passing of the torch to another actor. The attempt was made to do the same thing in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull as well with Shia LeBeouf, but the lukewarm reception to that movie ultimately dashed any hopes of that happening.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull brought in $317 million domestically with a worldwide total of over $786 million at the box office.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now, while Indiana Jones 5 currently has no release date.