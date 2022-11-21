Indiana Jones 5: First Look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Her Mystery Role

The mystery character that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is playing alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 has been revealed. The newest addition to the long-running and popular Indiana Jones franchise will see Harrison Ford reprise his role as the titular character one last time. Joining Ford is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, fresh off her roles in Fleabag, Killing Eve, and the James Bond flick No Time To Die. When it was announced that Indiana Jones 5 was casting Waller-Bridge, her mysterious role was kept a secret. We now know Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be playing a character named Helena, who is Indiana Jones' goddaughter.

"She's a mystery and a wonder," Waller-Bridge told Empire, which also released a first-look image of Helena and Indy together on an adventure. Director James Mangold described Helena as "slippery, charming, the girl next door, a grifter," with Harrison Ford calling her "a pioneer in ethical accounting." As for how Waller-Bridge landed the coveted Helena role in Indiana Jones 5, it all came down to a meeting with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

"Kathy was in London and asked to have dinner with me, and casually mentioned this," Waller-Bridge recalled. "I immediately ordered ten bottles of wine. Then it was the fastest I've ever read a script; I came out of a sort of haze afterwards. I just couldn't believe how much fun I had and how moved I was by it. And then I had a Zoom and screamed, 'YES!' at them all."

(Photo: Empire)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Indiana Jones 5 Character Revealed

Director James Mangold compared Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena to that of Barbara Stanwyck's Lady Eve Sidwich from 1941's The Lady Eve. "I was like, 'Oh yeah, sure, I'll just do my Barbara Stanwyck'," Waller-Bridge joked. "IT'S AN IMPOSSIBLE FEAT."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge added how excited she is to take part in the action sequences that the Indiana Jones franchise has become famous for.

"Honestly, I just loved it," she said. "When you're playing a character who throws herself on the back of a vehicle, there's no acting around that. You just have to bloody do it."

Of course, fans will speculate that Waller Bridge's Helena will take over for Indiana Jones in future movies, with Harrison Ford stepping down to try his hat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.

What do you think of Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing Indiana Jones' goddaughter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.