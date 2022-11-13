Indiana Jones 5 Director Blasts Latest Rumors, "No One Will Ever Replace Indiana Jones"

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theaters next summer, but thus far eager fans haven't gotten much in the way of details about the upcoming film from director James Mangold. What there have been are plenty of rumors about the project, including that the film has undergone initial test screenings that were met with poor reactions — and that one test screening saw Phoebe-Waller Bridge replacing Harrison Ford. While that's the sort of thing that might raise some eyebrows among fans, Mangold himself is debunking the rumors. He took to social media recently to not only shoot down the claim that there had been test screenings of the film but to make it clear that "No one will ever replace Indiana Jones."

In a thread on Twitter, Mangold replied to the comment that some users had said there were test screenings, and that Indiana Jones is replaced by a woman in the film, something that fans hated. Mangold wrote that there "haven't been any screenings at all" and then made it clear that there was never even discussion of replacing Indy.

Well, Paulo, it's up to you who you believe — an anonymous troll named "basement dweller" & "doomcock" or the actual director of the film. No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed. — Mangold (@mang0ld) November 11, 2022

"Well, Paulo, it's up to you who to believe—an anonymous troll named "basement dweller" & "doomcock" or the actual director of the film," Mangold wrote. "No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed."

When is Indiana Jones 5 coming out?

The fifth film in the Lucasfilm series will be released on June 30, 2023, marking the first movie in the franchise since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Joining Ford will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. For the first time in franchise history the film also won't be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan and Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold stepping behind the camera for the new sequel.

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy told ComicBook.com during Star Wars Celebration. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a statement when the film was first announced. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.