Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film

Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.

Mangold assured Entertainment Weekly that audiences will "find out what happened" during their look ahead at the 2023 blockbuster. LaBeouf himself has criticized the character and his portrayal in the past.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be directed by Logan's James Mangold. Specific plot details are currently unknown at this time. The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore").

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently expected to land in theaters on June 30, 2023.