Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Does Ke Huy Quan Return as Short Round?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters, and it sees the return of Harrison Ford as the titular hero. This marks Ford's fifth time playing Indy, and he's not the only actor returning to the franchise. John Rhys-Davies is also back as Sallah, a role he played in both Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Many fans have been wondering if recent Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan would be making an appearance as Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. While director James Mangold previously said the actor wouldn't be showing up in the film, some fans were holding out hope for a surprise post-credit scene. However, Ke Huy Quan does not appear at all in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"We looked at all these different things, but the first thing we were trying to do was assemble a story that made sense in the present, meaning in the 1969 section of the movie," Mangold recently told IGN. "If you notice... the only person we follow through the whole way is Indy himself. Joined by Helena [Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge], and I felt like we needed to have a female lead who challenged him. But we looked at all these different things and tried to figure out how they would work. I just didn't want another adult along for the ride."

Mangold added of Quan's recent success, "It's also thrilling what he's done this year, and I'm so happy for him to have suddenly found an entirely new picture to assert both his acting talent and his incredible martial arts skill."

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.