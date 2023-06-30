Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Reveals What Happened to Shia LaBeouf's Mutt

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters and it sees Harrison Ford donning the hat and whip for the last time. The new film also featured some returning stars from the franchise, including John Rhys-Davies as Sallah in addition to a surprise or two. The movie sees Indy teaming up with his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, who is played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It's been known for a while that Shia LaBeouf would not be returning as Indy's son, Mutt Williams, the role he played in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Many fans have wondered if the new movie would address the character. Turns out, Mutt's fate has been revealed, and it's pretty sad. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

In Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indy teams up with the motorcycling Mutt before he knows he's his son. It's first revealed that he's the son of Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) before Marion eventually tells Indy that Mutt is theirs and that his real name is Henry Williams. Of course, Indy's real first name is also Henry. At the end of the fourth film, Indy and Marion get married with Mutt in attendance. At the beginning of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it's revealed that Marion left Indy. Later in the film, Indy reveals to Helena that Marion left after Mutt was killed. "I'd stop my son from enlisting," Indy tells Helena when asked what he would do if he had the power to go back in time. While the Vietnam War is not mentioned by name, the timeline of the film indicates that Mutt would have died then.

Last year, director James Mangold assured Entertainment Weekly that audiences would "find out what happened" to Mutt.

"I mean, 1969 is the beginning of now, really, in terms of technology and the space race," Mangold explained. "So, you have Cold Wars, nuclear power, intrigue, the lack of clear good guys and bad guys. In the same way, you have to be really considerate about how you try and transpose a fairly simplistic kind of black-hat, white-hat sensibility into a period that is more complicated. We try to exploit that by jumping forward into 1969 to a hero who is used to a black and white world, [but finds himself] in a world that has gone gray."

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.