Indiana Jones Star Reflects on Lucas, Spielberg Not Being Present for Dial of Destiny

Lucasfilm recently released their first film since 2019's conclusion to the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it isn't a film set in that universe. The film that they did release is actually the fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise, which sees the return of Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released to mixed reviews and has been doing way below expectations at the box office. During the film, we also see the return of actress Karen Allen, who plays Indiana Jones' love interest Marion Ravenwood, and she's speaking out on the film's lack of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg's presence. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Allen discussed working without the two legendary filmmakers.

"Yes, and I really missed them. I was in London for a couple of weeks, because they brought me out early for costumes, and we decided to have a wig made with gray hair for Marion," Allen said. "So there were things for us to do to get me ready, but I was hoping that they might be there. I was hoping that I was going to see Steven, George, Kathleen Kennedy and a lot of the people who I had been so involved with for my two previous films, and none of them were there. But James is such a warm and open person. He made me feel so welcome, and I went to the set maybe five or six times before I started to shoot. So I had a chance to watch him at work, and I knew I would work really well with him because he's my kind of director. He's very straightforward and very full of energy, and I just knew I would have a good experience on the two days that we shot."

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about?

The legendary Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is being directed by James Mangold and is expected to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now.

