Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Would Yell "There Goes A Nazi" When He Saw Mads Mikkelsen on Set

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had finally hit theaters after years of waiting, and it was released to some fairly mixed reviews. The fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise opened to lower than expected numbers at the box office and is expected to be the final film that Harrison Ford will appear in as the iconic adventurer. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny looks like a return to form and even features some new villains played by Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. The latter of which recently did a new video for GQ, where he broke down his most iconic roles and discussed his time on set of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In the video, Mikkelsen reveals that Ford would call him a Nazi on the set of the film.

"I think I remember most obviously working with these fantastic people, and working with Harrison [Ford], of course, is the top thing," Mikkelsen revealed. "I mean, normally he would just see me wherever I was randomly far away and he would scream, ' There goes a Nazi!' or Right, okay, thanks Harrison!' There would be like an entire new crew who didn't know the story, and everybody thought I was a Nazi. So, that was his way of warming up, and I liked it. He's a teenager in his energy and everything about him; he's a legend on so many levels, right? For his talent and the stuff he's done. But he's predominantly, in my world, a legend because he doesn't behave like a legend; he just brings everything down to earth and makes everybody comfortable around him so we can make and create a scene that works."

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about?

The legendary Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is being directed by James Mangold and is expected to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now. Stay tuned for more updates on the Indiana Jonesfranchise and future projects from Lucasfilm as we learn it!

