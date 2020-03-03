Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Reveals His Favorite Line From His Career

Actor Harrison Ford has said some of the most quoted lines in movie fandom, from “I didn’t kill my wife” in The Fugitive to “I Know” from The Empire Strikes Back and “Nazis…I hate these guys” from Indiana Jones there’s not shortage of great lines from the actor’s career. Speaking in a new interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, Ford was asked by a fan what his favorite line he’s said from one of his movies. Without missing a beat, the actor replied with a line from Raiders of the Lost Ark, the iconic Indiana Jones line: “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage.”

Said by Indy to Marion Ravenwood in the first film in the series, the line no doubt carries even more meaning for Ford now than it did when he said it in 1981. In the context of the film he’s speaking with regard to how long it has been since the pair saw each other, noting that the years they spent apart weren’t what made him the man he is but what he did with that time. Ford has been acting professionally since the late 1960s, with his latest starring role being the new adaptation of The Call of the Wild, and as more credits to his name from Raiders of the Lost Ark to now than he does before. A lot of miles.

Ford is scheduled to return as Indiana Jones once again for the fifth time in a new feature film that will reportedly shoot later this year. When he does return though he will be the only member of the hive mind trio that spawned the series as it was revealed last week director Steven Spielberg will no longer be directing the film. Co-creator George Lucas is also not involved after having sold Lucasfilm.

Following Spielberg’s departure, it was previously reported that James Mangold is in talks to take over the position. Mangold most recently helmed Ford V Ferrari, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this year. The director has also tackled Logan, 3:10 to Yuma, and Walk the Line.

Production on the movie will take place in London this summer, and Ford recently said that he hopes the film has the same success as Marvel.

“I don’t really want to give them what they want to see,” Ford says. “I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit — I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made.”

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.