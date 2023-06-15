Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Makes Appearance at Dial of Destiny Premiere

Lucasfilm will finally release the highly anticipated fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise later this month, and the initial reactions to the film are pretty mixed. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will bring back Harrison Ford as the iconic character alongside an amazing ensemble cast, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it looks like another wild adventure for Indiana Jones. The studio is holding the premiere for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny tonight, and a surprising guest showed up. Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) showed up to the premiere to support his Indiana Jones family.

You can check out a photo below.

Ke Huy Quan came out for the #IndianaJones and the #DialOfDestiny premiere pic.twitter.com/p3UisA9MQD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 15, 2023

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about?

The force of nature Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is being directed by James Mangold and is expected to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford previously said of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in a recent interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters in June 30th!

